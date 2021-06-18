SBI Customers: Know How to Check Account Balance through Missed call or SMS

Banking has become easy with internet, and you can now log in to your net banking account and perform various actions like checking balance, transfer, and information update. But what if you are stuck at a place where you cannot access the internet but need to get check your account balance? Well, if you are a State Bank of India account holder you can also check your account balance by just giving a missed call or sending an SMS with your registered mobile number.

However, you would first have to register for this SBI service through a simple process. SBI account holders can send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from their registered mobile number with the bank. After this request, the bank will revert back with a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

One of the biggest advantages of this service offered by SBI is that users with multiple bank account with the same mobile number can register for it all at once. The bank will send details about your different accounts in one SMS containing the balance information with the account number and account type.

SBI Account Balance enquiry through missed call

This facility offered by the SBI allows account holders to perform various bank operation with just a missed call. Account-holders just need to give a missed call to toll-free number 9223766666 with their registered mobile number. This service can be used to follow several bank operations including mini-statement, E-statement (last six months), home loan certificate statement, education loan certificate statement, ATM configuration, generate ATM PIN, car and home loan details, social security schemes’ details.

Checking SBI Bank Account Balance through SMS

After successful registration for the service, SBI account holder need to SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666 to check their balance. The bank will then reply with your account balance. For the SBI Mini Statement of the account, you can SMS “MSTMT” to 09223866666. Checking balance through SMS is available for Saving account, current account, overdraft account, and cash credit account.

