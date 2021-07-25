SBI Customers: Lost or Damaged Debit Card? How to Block it, Apply for New One via Call

Customers of India’s largest public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) can block their debit card and re-apply for it using an IVR call facility provided by the bank. If you have recently lost or damaged your SBI debit card, you would not need to run to the bank branch for getting a new card. All you need to do is make a call to the toll-free helpline numbers from you registered phone number and follow the instructions prompted to you. The bank has tweeted a video giving out the details of this process of blocking and re-applying of debit cards. The tweet mentioned two toll-free numbers — 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 — for SBI customers.

Check out the tweet here:

Here's how you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system.Just call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #DebitCard pic.twitter.com/htUwqbfGct— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 20, 2021

How to Block SBI Debit card via IVR

Recommended For You

Step 1: Dial 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 from your registered mobile number

Step 2: Press ‘0’ for card blocking when prompted

Step 3: The IVR call will give you two ways to block your SBI Debit card. For the first option, you will have to press 1 for card blocking using your registered mobile number and debit card number. For the second option, you will have to press 2 and use your registered mobile number and enter the account number for the blocking process.

Step 4:In case of choosing 1, you will have to enter the last 5 digits of your debit card and press 1 at the end of call for confirmation. For option 2, you will have to enter the last 5 digits of the account number followed by 1 for confirmation

Step 5: Your card will be successfully blocked, and you will receive an SMS confirming the same

In case you also want to apply for the re-issue of a new card for your account, you have to press 1 for further processing.

Step 1: To move further with the request of issuing a new card, you will have to enter your year of birth

Step 2: Press 1 to confirm or 2 to cancel the request

Step 3: If you confirm the request, you will receive a confirmation SMS for the same

A card replacement fee will be charged from your bank account and a new debit card will be sent to your registered address with the bank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here