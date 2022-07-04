SBI Customers: No Need to Go to Branch, Get Banking Services on Phone; Know How

SBI Toll Free Number: The state Bank of India or SBI, India’s largest public sector bank, has recently launched two new toll free numbers to provide ease of doing banking to its customers. The new toll free numbers of SBI will help facilitate the lender’s banking services and provide a seamless experience to its members. Apart from not having to make rounds at the branch to get a work done, SBI customers will also be able to get several services on Sundays and holidays as well.

What are the New SBI Toll Free Numbers?

The State Bank of India’s two new toll free numbers are: 1800 1234 or 1800 2100. As per the bank, by dialling these two numbers, SBI customers can fulfill their bamking needs. “Fulfill your banking needs, just call! Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 or 1800 2100,” SBI said in a tweet on Sunday.

SBI Toll Free Number: Services Provided

The SBI toll free numbers will provide a slew of banking services, including card blocking and requesting cards. The services will be available 24×7, that is customers can avail SBI banking services even on a Sunday as well as on holidays without having to go to the branch. Here are the services that can be availed through the SBI toll free numbers.

– By dialling the SBI toll free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100, SBI customers can check their account balance and see their last five transactions.

– They can also know their ATM card blocking status as well as card dispatch status.

– By dialling the SBI toll free number, customers can check the dispatch status of their cheque books and also request for a new ATM card in case they have blocked the previous one for some reason.

– Customers can also get their TDS details and deposit interest certificate by e-mail by using the SBI toll free number.

Who Can Avail the SBI Toll Free Number Service?

As per the website of the State Bank of India, the numbers can be dialled from landlines and mobile phones from across the country. “Please Call SBI’s 24X7 helpline number i.e. 1800 1234 (toll-free), 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free),1800 2100(toll-free) or 080-26599990. Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country,” it says. “SBI now provides your Account Balance and Transaction details over phone round the clock. Information on deposits & loan schemes and services also available,” says the website in another note.

SBI customers can dial these numbers from any location at any time from the comfort of where they are. This therefore saves time and hassle of going to the branch to get services, as well as friendly for those who are not digitally sound enough to use website or app services.

