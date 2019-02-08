LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SBI Cuts Interest Rate by 5 Basic Points on Home Loans up to Rs 30 Lakh

In it sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review announced on Thursday, RBI had cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Cuts Interest Rate by 5 Basic Points on Home Loans up to Rs 30 Lakh
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Mumbai: Within a day of RBI reducing repo rate by 25 basis points, the country's largest lender State Bank of India Friday announced a cut in interest rates by 5 basis points on its home loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

In it sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review announced on Thursday, RBI had cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

"On the back of the monetary policy announced by the RBI, we have taken the lead to cut interest rates on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh," the bank's chairman, Rajnish Kumar, said in a statement.

The new rates are effective from Friday.

He said the bank has the highest market share of the home loans market and it is appropriate to empower the large lower and middle class segment by transmitting the rate cut announced by the RBI.

Talking to reporters at an event earlier today, Kumar said the banks deposit rates are much lower than peers and pointed out that a reduction in deposit rates will be required to cut the overall lending rates under the MCLR system.

For effecting a rate cut in home loans, the bank will either have to decrease its one year MCLR or can go for a cut in its spreads over MCLR for the product, he said.

Within hours of the RBI move, state-run Bank of Maharashtra had announced a 0.05 percent cut in its MCLR for sixth-month loan tenor.

In a post policy conference with reporters, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said he will speak to bankers to ensure a quicker and better transmission of the policy rates in a meeting scheduled to take place in two-three weeks.

When asked about the external benchmark rate which the RBI wants to implement by April, Kumar said it is unlikely to be implemented as the operative guidelines on the same are yet to be released.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,546.48 -424.61 ( -1.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,943.60 -125.80 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Reliance Infra 118.15 6.78
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Reliance 1,277.70 -0.98
Rel Capital 129.25 11.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,062.75 -0.82
Puravankara 73.80 7.89
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Reliance 1,277.35 -1.00
Reliance Infra 118.05 6.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 326.05 6.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,299.40 1.16
Bharti Airtel 313.25 0.67
HCL Tech 1,068.45 0.52
UPL 812.20 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,295.55 0.95
Bharti Airtel 313.60 0.85
HCL Tech 1,065.90 0.46
HDFC Bank 2,123.15 0.29
Bajaj Finance 2,704.35 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Vedanta 154.15 -5.69
Eicher Motors 20,847.40 -4.82
Grasim 717.95 -4.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Vedanta 154.05 -5.75
Tata Steel 469.55 -3.70
ONGC 143.50 -2.94
NTPC 132.00 -2.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram