SBI Follows Smaller Peers, Cut Lending Rates by Marginal 5 bps
SBI has also cut interest rates on housing loans up to Rs 30 lakh by 10 bps. Accordingly, the interest rate on housing loans below Rs 30 lakh will be in the range of 8.60-8.90 percent, from 8.70-9 percent earlier.
File photo of an SBI branch in Delhi (Reuters)
Mumbai: The nation's largest lender State Bank of India Tuesday reduced the lending rates by a marginal
5 basis points across all tenors, effective April 10.
The revised one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) stands at 8.50 percent down from 8.55 percent earlier, the bank said in a statement.
The lender has also cut interest rates on housing loans up to Rs 30 lakh by 10 bps. Accordingly, the interest rate on housing loans below Rs 30 lakh will be in the range of 8.60-8.90 percent, from 8.70-9 percent earlier.
The move follows a 25 basis points cut in repo rate by the Reserve Bank in its first monetary policy review announced last week. In the February policy review also the monetary authority had lowered the key rates by a similar quantum.
In a 4:2 majority vote, the central bank had cut the repo rate to 6 percent from 6.25 percent earlier, citing the need to support growth that has been sluggish since many months.
