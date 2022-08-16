SBI Free Doorstep Banking is Here: Who can Avail this Service? Know How to Apply

SBI Doorstep Banking: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has started its doorstep banking services years back, but it came in handy all the way more during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, SBI has announced free doorstep banking services for differently abled persons. The free SBI doorstep banking services will be available for these customers thrice a month. The public sector lender announced the move in a recent tweet.

“SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month,” it said in the tweet dated August 15, Monday.

SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month. Know more – https://t.co/m4Od9LofF6#SBI #DoorstepBanking #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tgDFwNlBnb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2022

Here are the SBI doorstep banking services differently abled customers can avail for free thrice a month:

Cash pickup

Cash delivery

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition Slip pickup

Form 15H pickup

Delivery of Drafts

Delivery of Term Deposit Advice

Life Certificate Pickup

KYC documents pickup

SBI doorstep banking services are also available for senior citizens, differently abled, certified chronic illness, visually challenged, account holders with KYC registration, single/ joint account holders and customers residing under 5 kilometres radius of home branch.

However, the services are not available for accounts operated jointly, minor accounts and accounts of non-personal nature.

How to Apply for SBI Doorstep Banking Services

SBI customers need to register at toll numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 to register for SBI doorstep banking services.

Here is How to Avail SBI Doorstep Banking Services Using the YONO App

Customers can also avail SBI doorstep banking services using the YONO App. Here is how they can do it:

Step 1 : Open the SBI YONO app using your MPIN or username and password

Step 2 : From the menu, click on Service Request

Step 3 : Click on the Doorstep Services option from the next screen

Step 4 : Select your account number from the dropdown menu and click on register. Your request will be processed after this.

Features of SBI Doorstep Banking

Registration done at the home branch

The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to Rs 20,000 per transaction per day

Service charges per visit for non-financial transactions is Rs 60 plus GST and Rs 100 plus GST for financial transactions.

Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with passbook.

The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

