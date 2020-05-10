BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

SBI General Posts Net Profit of Rs 412 Crore in 2019-20

Representative image.

Representative image.

However, the company's underwriting profit declined to Rs 61 crore as against Rs 79 crore last year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Share this:

SBI General Insurance, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, on Sunday reported a net profit of Rs 412 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

Profit before tax of the insurance company rose to Rs 564 crore in the financial year as against Rs 470 in the previous fiscal, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.

However, the company's underwriting profit declined to Rs 61 crore as against Rs 79 crore last year.

The gross written premium (GWP) increased to Rs 6,840 crore in FY20 from Rs 4,717 crore in FY19.

The solvency ratio moderated to 2.27 against 2.34 last year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading