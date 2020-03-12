English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
SBI Gets Approval to Acquire 49% Stake in Crisis-Hit Yes Bank

Image for representation (Reuters)

The State Bank of India’s Executive Committee of Central Board accorded approval for the purchase of 725 crore shares in the troubled private sector bank, at Rs 10 per share subject to regulatory approvals.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Thursday said it has received approval to buy Rs 7,250 crore worth of shares in crisis-hit Yes Bank.

"The executive committee of the central board (ECCB) at its meeting held on March 11 accorded approval for the purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 per share subject to all regulatory approvals," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholding in Yes Bank will remain within 49 percent of the paid-up capital of the private sector lender.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India had announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for cash-starved Yes Bank.

The scheme said the strategic investor in the bank will have to pick up a 49 percent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 percent before three years from the date of capital infusion.


The scheme was announced a day after the RBI imposed a moratorium on the bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3.

