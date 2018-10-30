English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Halves Daily ATM Withdrawal to Rs 20,000 for Certain Card Holders from Wednesday
About a month ago, the State Bank of India (SBI) had alerted its customers holding Classic and Maestro debit cards regarding the reduction of cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from ATM starting October 31.
File photo of an SBI ATM. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI has halved the daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs for certain debit-card holders to Rs 20,000 from Wednesday.
The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank customers.
However, customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.
As per a senior SBI official, the average cash withdrawal from ATMs per card is less than Rs 20,000 and the move will help in checking frauds and promote digital transaction.
About a month ago, the State Bank of India (SBI) had alerted its customers holding Classic and Maestro debit cards regarding reduction of cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from ATM starting October 31.
The SBI had put out the following message on its website:
"Daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro debit cards has been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from October 31.
"If you require higher daily cash withdrawal limit, please apply for a higher card variant."
SBI Managing Director PK Gupta had said the reduction in withdrawal intends to protect customers from fraudulent cash withdrawals from ATMs and also to spur more digital transactions.
"We analysed all the ATM transactions and we found that most of them are less than Rs 20,000 a day. In case of frauds reported to us, we found that in all such cases withdrawals of Rs 40,000 (the maximum) have happened. So, this is basically to protect the customers and secondly, we want that more digital transactions should happen," Gupta had said.
If any customer wants higher limit of cash withdrawal, he or she can ask for a higher variant card.
When asked how many such customers/cards are to be impacted due to this reduced limit, he said a very large number of customers fall into this category.
However, the bank has lots of customers with higher variant debit card, so they are not impacted.
The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank customers.
However, customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.
As per a senior SBI official, the average cash withdrawal from ATMs per card is less than Rs 20,000 and the move will help in checking frauds and promote digital transaction.
About a month ago, the State Bank of India (SBI) had alerted its customers holding Classic and Maestro debit cards regarding reduction of cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from ATM starting October 31.
The SBI had put out the following message on its website:
"Daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro debit cards has been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from October 31.
"If you require higher daily cash withdrawal limit, please apply for a higher card variant."
SBI Managing Director PK Gupta had said the reduction in withdrawal intends to protect customers from fraudulent cash withdrawals from ATMs and also to spur more digital transactions.
"We analysed all the ATM transactions and we found that most of them are less than Rs 20,000 a day. In case of frauds reported to us, we found that in all such cases withdrawals of Rs 40,000 (the maximum) have happened. So, this is basically to protect the customers and secondly, we want that more digital transactions should happen," Gupta had said.
If any customer wants higher limit of cash withdrawal, he or she can ask for a higher variant card.
When asked how many such customers/cards are to be impacted due to this reduced limit, he said a very large number of customers fall into this category.
However, the bank has lots of customers with higher variant debit card, so they are not impacted.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|345.70
|-1.06
|Dewan Housing
|207.10
|11.83
|Reliance
|1,057.00
|-2.83
|SBI
|273.15
|1.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,364.30
|-3.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|207.40
|11.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,913.90
|-0.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|769.20
|-0.16
|Yes Bank
|182.05
|0.44
|ICICI Bank
|345.90
|-0.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|685.10
|3.14
|Zee Entertain
|444.45
|3.05
|Grasim
|804.75
|2.85
|HUL
|1,593.05
|2.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,594.30
|2.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|659.75
|2.48
|HUL
|1,592.25
|2.47
|SBI
|273.15
|1.90
|TCS
|1,895.40
|1.37
|Tata Motors
|177.30
|1.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|219.95
|-4.58
|Coal India
|275.85
|-4.02
|BPCL
|266.35
|-3.97
|Cipla
|610.35
|-3.90
|IOC
|136.30
|-3.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|275.90
|-3.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,363.50
|-3.50
|Reliance
|1,057.15
|-2.84
|Sun Pharma
|561.65
|-1.92
|ITC
|279.00
|-1.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- Tokyo Garden Loses Fortune Because Attendant was Scared of Foreigners
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...