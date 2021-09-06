SBI, HDFC and Other Bank Services to Stop if you do not Update These Documents Soon

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that linking their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card is mandatory to access the banking services. The last date of linking PAN card with Aadhaar has been extended to September 30. The PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would become useless and declared “inoperative" after this month.

To avoid any inconvenience from next month, banks have started asking customers to link their PAN and Aadhaar details soon. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," State Bank of India (SBI) mentioned on Twitter.

“If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions," SBI mentioned.

SBI has urged the users to go to Income Tax e-filing portal and link PAN and Aadhaar to enjoy “seamless banking services". HDFC Bank has also been informing their customers about PAN Aadhaar linking deadline via SMS.

“If a person fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to such person shall be made inoperative after the notified date in the manner as may be provided by rules," according to Clause 41 of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

PAN card is must while opening a bank account, applying for a credit and debit card, starting a demat account among other things. If an individual deposits cash of over ₹50,000 in a day in a bank, PAN is mandatory. Providing PAN details is a must while buying mutual funds, debentures, bonds, etc worth more than ₹50,000. A customer needs to provide PAN details while making a payment of over ₹50,000 in cash during any one day for purchase of bank drafts or pay orders or banker’s cheques from a banking company or a co-operative bank. Apart from these, several other banking services will be affected if PAN card becomes inactive.

In Budget 2021, the Union government has added a new section 234H in the Income Tax Act, where an individual will have to pay a penalty if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked after the deadline ends. So if an individual misses the deadline of linking PAN and Aadhaar Card, he or she will be liable to pay a penalty not exceeding more than Rs 1,000.

How to Link PAN to Aadhaar Card

1) Go to the income tax department’s e-filing portal on the official website.

2) Then you need to click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.

3) After you are redirected, you need to fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

4) Lastly, you need to fill in the CAPTCHA code given.

5) Click at the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN-Aadhaar linking process is done. The income Tax Department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against your Aadhaar details after which the linking will be complete successfully.

