SBI Hikes MCLR Across All Tenures: Home Loan, Car Loan EMIs May Go Up; Check Details
1-MIN READ

SBI Hikes MCLR Across All Tenures: Home Loan, Car Loan EMIs May Go Up; Check Details

The new rates have come into effect from April 15 this year

SBI has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate, or MCLR by 10 bps points, which is equal to one-hundredth part of a percentage point.

Business Desk

India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR), the bank has said in a notification. The increase of MCLR has been done by 10 basis points (bps), the lender further said. Here, it must be noted that one basis point equals to one-hundredth part of a percentage point. This hike will be implemented across all tenures, according to SBI. The hike has come into effect from April 15, and may result in an increase in the EMIs of home, car and other loans for existing and future borrowers.

Here are the tenor-wise MCLR effective from April 15, 2022, as per SBI website:

Over night: Existing rate — 6.65 per cent; New rate —  6.75 per cent

One Month: Existing rate — 6.65 per cent; New rate — 6.75 per cent

Three Month: Existing rate — 6.65 per cent; New rate — 6.75 per cent

Six Month: Existing rate — 6.95 per cent; New rate 7.05 per cent

One Year: Existing rate — 7.00 per cent; New rate 7.10 per cent

Two Years: Existing rate — 7.20 per cent; New rate 7.30 per cent

Three Years: Existing rate — 7.30 per cent; New rate 7.40 per cent

(Details to be added soon)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:April 18, 2022, 10:03 IST