SBI KYC: Facing Issue While Updating Your KYC Online? Know How to File a Complaint

In the view COVID-19 situation in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) asked its customers to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents via post or registered email id. The account holders do not need to visit banks to update their KYC details, the lender earlier said.

To update their KYC details online, customers need to submit any of the following documents: 1) Passport, 2) Voter’s Identity Card, 3) Driving Licence, 4) Aadhaar Letter/Card, 5) NREGA Card, 6) PAN Card.

SBI account holders can send the the documents using their registered email address to the branch’s mail address. “You may scan and email your KYC documents on the branch email address only if KYC updation is due in your account and the branch has notified you for the same. Please note to send the email from the email ID you have registered with your bank account," State Bank of India said in a tweet.

Those customers who are facing issues in updating their KYC details, they can register a complaint at crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/. “Please share the relevant details of your concern at crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ under existing customer> general banking/operation of accounts category. We will look into the matter" State Bank of India said in a tweet. Alternatively, you may also call on SBI’s helpline number i.e. 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free) or 080-26599990 from 8 am to 8 pm to register complaints, the bank added.

For the account holders below the age of 10 years, the ID proof of the person who will operate the account, is required to be submitted to the bank. Minors operating the bank account themselves, can produce any of the KYC documents for identification or address verification. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can submit a passport or residence visa copies to complete KYC norms. The residence visa copies should be attested by foreign offices, notary, Indian Embassy, officers of correspondent banks whose signatures are verifiable through an authorized branch of the SBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also directed banks and other regulated financial entities to not impose any punitive action against customers for failure to update KYC till the end of the year. “This is a great step forward in the digitisation of India’s financial ecosystem especially for neo banking. Onboarding was the last mile which had a lot of friction due to physical KYC requirement and with this enabling, that would be a quick paperless 5 min process," said Abhishek Soni, co-founder and chief executive officer of Upwards.

