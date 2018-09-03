English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI, LIC Housing Offer Concessional Home Loan for Flood-affected Kerala
State Bank of India (SBI) will offer the special term loan at 8.45 per cent for borrowings up to Rs 10 lakh for repair and renovation of homes for Kerala Flood victims.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: SBI, LIC Housing Finance and Muthoot Home Monday offered loans at concessional rate for repairing and renovation of homes to help people in flood-affected Kerala.
State Bank of India (SBI) said it will offer the special term loan at 8.45 per cent for borrowings up to Rs 10 lakh for repair and renovation of homes for flood-affected victims in Kerala.
The bank will levy no processing fee on such loans. The special rate will be applicable for home loan applications for repair and renovation submitted on or before November 30, 2018, SBI said.
LIC Housing Finance will offer loans up to Rs 15 lakh at a concessional rate of 8.5 per cent under Kerala Flood Scheme.
Under the scheme loan up to Rs 15 lakhs will be extended for properties located in the flood affected areas of Kerala for the purpose of reconstruction, repair, renovation or up-gradation of dwelling units, LIC Housing Finance said in a statement.
Customers can apply for loan till October 31. Also as a relief for its existing customers, the company has decided not to levy any additional charges arising due to late payment of EMI for the month of August and September 2018, it said further.
All ancillary charges resulting from such late payments and recovery charges also have been waived till September 2018.
Muthoot HomeFin, subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, under its Punarnirman Kerala, will offer special loans for the renovation and reconstruction of houses in the flood affected areas.
The loans up to Rs 10 lakh will be processed with easy documentation and for longer tenure, the company said.
The scheme is valid till December 31, 2018. The maximum loan term shall be for a period of 20 years, Muthoot HomeFin said.
PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ) subsidy is also available for eligible cases, it added.
State Bank of India (SBI) said it will offer the special term loan at 8.45 per cent for borrowings up to Rs 10 lakh for repair and renovation of homes for flood-affected victims in Kerala.
The bank will levy no processing fee on such loans. The special rate will be applicable for home loan applications for repair and renovation submitted on or before November 30, 2018, SBI said.
LIC Housing Finance will offer loans up to Rs 15 lakh at a concessional rate of 8.5 per cent under Kerala Flood Scheme.
Under the scheme loan up to Rs 15 lakhs will be extended for properties located in the flood affected areas of Kerala for the purpose of reconstruction, repair, renovation or up-gradation of dwelling units, LIC Housing Finance said in a statement.
Customers can apply for loan till October 31. Also as a relief for its existing customers, the company has decided not to levy any additional charges arising due to late payment of EMI for the month of August and September 2018, it said further.
All ancillary charges resulting from such late payments and recovery charges also have been waived till September 2018.
Muthoot HomeFin, subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, under its Punarnirman Kerala, will offer special loans for the renovation and reconstruction of houses in the flood affected areas.
The loans up to Rs 10 lakh will be processed with easy documentation and for longer tenure, the company said.
The scheme is valid till December 31, 2018. The maximum loan term shall be for a period of 20 years, Muthoot HomeFin said.
PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ) subsidy is also available for eligible cases, it added.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|-12.50
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|339.05
|-4.45
|-1.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,902.15
|-194.25
|-2.14
|Sun Pharma
|656.20
|+3.35
|+0.51
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,230.40
|-10.55
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,433.45
|-6.55
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,924.00
|-173.25
|-1.90
|Zee Entertain
|500.25
|+1.35
|+0.27
|MphasiS
|1,246.85
|-16.70
|-1.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,593.40
|+101.40
|+4.07
|Eicher Motors
|28,885.85
|+826.10
|+2.94
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Titan Company
|912.75
|+20.85
|+2.34
|HPCL
|257.50
|+3.70
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|309.15
|+7.50
|+2.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.15
|+18.80
|+0.68
|HDFC Bank
|2,074.30
|+12.05
|+0.58
|Sun Pharma
|655.95
|+3.75
|+0.57
|Coal India
|287.45
|+1.35
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,724.05
|-132.55
|-4.64
|HUL
|1,699.10
|-81.00
|-4.55
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|-7.00
|-3.47
|Axis Bank
|631.80
|-17.45
|-2.69
|Tech Mahindra
|745.65
|-20.15
|-2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,699.05
|-81.55
|-4.58
|Power Grid Corp
|194.75
|-5.85
|-2.92
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-17.45
|-2.69
|ICICI Bank
|334.05
|-8.60
|-2.51
|ITC
|312.75
|-6.40
|-2.01
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
- Mira Rajput Faces Online Hate Yet Again for Promoting Anti-Ageing on Instagram Post
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...