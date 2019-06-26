SBI Life Insurance Jumps 6 Percent to Hit 52-week High on Deutsche Bank's 'Buy' Rating
SBI Life shares had fallen nearly 5% on Tuesday after foreign partner BNP Paribas Cardif said it will sell up to 2.5% stake in the company.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
SBI Life Insurance Co. Limited shares jumped over 6% in early trade on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830. The SBI Life stock hit an intraday high of Rs 715, its highest level in 52 weeks.
At 10.11am, the stock was trading at Rs 707.90, up 5%, on NSE. Deutsche Bank said that the management of SBI Life sounded confident of achieving higher growth in FY20 and expects lower-margin RoP (return of premium) products to decline in protection mix.
Return of premium is a term plan with death benefits, in which, if the policyholder survives the policy term, it returns the premium that’s paid. Deutsche Bank also expects SBI Life’s VoNB (value of new business) margin to expand by 100 basis points in FY20.
SBI Life shares had fallen nearly 5% on Tuesday after foreign partner BNP Paribas Cardif said it will sell up to 2.5% stake in the company.
On 24 June, after market hours, SBI Life informed BNP Paribas Cardif would sell up to 25 million shares for at least Rs 1,625 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) mechanism. The two-day OFS will remain open till 26 June, SBI Life Insurance said, adding the floor price is fixed at Rs 650 per share, which is at an 8.5% discount to the 24 June closing price on BSE.
BNP Paribas Cardif has been gradually selling its stake in SBI Life Insurance. Earlier in March, it had sold 50 million shares for Rs 2,889 crore.
In the same month, Carlyle Group had acquired 9% stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|606.30
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|112.25
|2.00
|Axis Bank
|788.20
|0.84
|Reliance
|1,294.35
|-0.12
|SBI
|356.65
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,442.35
|0.56
|Indiabulls Hsg
|606.35
|-2.48
|Yes Bank
|112.20
|1.95
|Rel Capital
|69.20
|7.29
|Reliance Infra
|58.70
|13.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|399.35
|3.53
|Adani Ports
|415.85
|2.51
|Power Grid Corp
|206.15
|2.26
|Yes Bank
|112.20
|1.95
|NTPC
|141.00
|1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|399.45
|3.63
|Power Grid Corp
|206.25
|2.33
|Yes Bank
|112.20
|1.95
|Coal India
|262.55
|1.63
|NTPC
|141.00
|1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,728.15
|-2.83
|Indiabulls Hsg
|606.30
|-2.45
|BPCL
|387.80
|-1.35
|IOC
|153.45
|-0.74
|HDFC
|2,159.00
|-0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,160.90
|-0.57
|Bharti Airtel
|347.10
|-0.39
|Infosys
|744.90
|-0.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.00
|-0.35
|Tata Motors
|160.00
|-0.31
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Gulabo-Sitabo' Puppets Were Born In The Same District as Amitabh Bachchan
- Two-Wheeler Industry Needs More Time to Stabilise After BS-VI Before Moving to Electric: Honda
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- 'I am Fine, Recovering & Should Be Back to My Hotel Room Soon' - Brian Lara
- US Firm States State-Sponsored Chinese Hackers May Have Breached Major Global Telcos
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s