Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SBI Lowers Rates on Large Savings Accounts, Short-term Loans After RBI’s Rate Cut

Since the repo rate has now changed to 5.75%, interest rates on deposits above Rs 1 lakh will come down to 3% compared with 3.25% earlier.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SBI Lowers Rates on Large Savings Accounts, Short-term Loans After RBI’s Rate Cut
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

The State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, will now offer lower interest rates on large savings accounts and short-term loans after the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% on Thursday.

This is because, from 1 May 2019, SBI moved to a new interest rate regime under which it linked its interest rate on savings accounts (with balance above Rs 1 lakh) and short-term loans (like overdraft and cash credit facility) to RBI’s repo rate.

Put simply, interest rates on large SBI savings account deposits and some short-term loans automatically change as and when RBI changes its benchmark policy rate.

Under the new interest rate regime, on savings accounts with deposits above Rs 1 lakh, SBI offers an interest rate that is 275 basis points lower than the repo rate.

Since the repo rate has now changed to 5.75%, interest rates on deposits above Rs 1 lakh will come down to 3% compared with 3.25% earlier.

Account holders with a balance of up to Rs 1 lakh will continue to earn 3.5% interest, as per the current fixed rates. This interest rate may also change, but only if the bank decides. It does not automatically track the movement of repo rate.

Similarly, all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh are also linked to the benchmark policy rate, plus a spread of 225 basis points—amounting to 8% now in the current situation. In addition, SBI will also charge a risk premium “over and above” this floor rate of 8% based on the risk profile of the borrower.

SBI had adopted the new approach as it helped in more efficient transmission of RBI’s policy rates in the banking system. It became the first bank in India to adopt an external benchmark rate to the fixed rates and move away from the common practice of finalising loan interest rates based on marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,529.72 -553.82 ( -1.38%)

NIFTY 50

11,843.75 -177.90 ( -1.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 336.90 -4.40
Axis Bank 807.70 -1.84
Reliance 1,327.35 -1.80
Indiabulls Hsg 735.80 -7.62
IndusInd Bank 1,522.65 -7.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 736.15 -7.55
Yes Bank 143.35 -6.15
Dewan Housing 93.90 -15.86
NTPC 136.00 0.74
GAIL 316.30 -11.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 269.15 2.18
Titan Company 1,269.45 1.72
Hero Motocorp 2,737.20 -0.56
Power Grid Corp 195.45 1.30
HUL 1,843.10 1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,079.05 -0.32
Asian Paints 1,427.80 0.46
Power Grid Corp 195.75 1.37
HUL 1,836.55 1.13
Infosys 737.95 0.44
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 316.30 -11.71
Indiabulls Hsg 735.80 -7.62
IndusInd Bank 1,522.65 -7.04
Yes Bank 143.40 -6.15
SBI 336.90 -4.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,525.90 -6.74
Yes Bank 143.35 -6.15
SBI 337.05 -4.34
Larsen 1,516.50 -3.41
Tata Steel 484.50 -2.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram