SBI Mobile App YONO, Net Banking to Remain Down Today. Details Here

All the online services of the State Bank of India (SBI) will remain suspended from 10.45 pm on August 6 till 1.15 am on August 7, the bank announced on Thursday. This means that every online banking service including Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and internet banking facilities will be made unavailable at the aforementioned hours owing to maintenance work on the bank’s website.

In a tweet posted on August 4, the SBI informed customers of the development, expressing regret for any inconvenience that customers might face.

SBI informed its customers, “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 6 August and 01.15 hrs on 7 August (150 minutes). During this period, SBI internet banking/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us.”

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/yO7UDdXuEG— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 4, 2021

In other news, the country’s biggest lender has gone a step further in ensuring the security of customers on its apps, by introducing a feature called ‘SIM binding’, which will be available on both the Yono and Yono Lite applications.

This added security feature will be instrumental in protecting customers from any kind of digital fraud or cybercrime that might involve their account details getting leaked and falling into wrong hands. The SIM Binding feature will make sure that Yono and Yono Lite will be operable only on those devices which contain SIM cards whose numbers are registered with the SBI. In order to enjoy the new ‘SIM binding’ security feature, users will need to update the Yono and Yono Lite apps on their devices and complete a one-time-registration process.

