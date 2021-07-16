SBI Mobile App YONO, Net Banking, UPI Services to Remain Down Today. Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI), notified its customers in a tweet of a downed period for banking services. In the tweet, the lender mentions that the temporary unavailability of services will be due to maintenance that is being carried out. In the tweet put out on its official Twitter handle, the lender informed its customers that the services will be down between 22:45 hours on 16 July and 01:15 hours on 17 July. The downed period will last approximately 150 minutes as per the bank’s notice and at this time select services will be inaccessible. These services include Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI transaction services.

The Tweet read: “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.”. Following the statement, the notice issued along with it stated: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

Though the mentioned banking services will not be available for the mentioned 150 minutes, it should be noted that these maintenance activities are taking place after peak banking hours. This follows a similar string of maintenance activities conducted by the bank in early July and May. On July 10, SBI announced that the bank would also be conducting such maintenance, for the period of 90 minutes. This took place at 22:45 hours on July 10 and concluded approximately on July 11 at 00:15 Hours. In that period, the same banking services were made inaccessible as a result of the maintenance. The notice on Twitter, issued by SBI then read: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 10.07.2021 and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

In another instance on May 22 and May 23, 2021, SBI’s Internet Banking, YONO and YONO Lite were taken offline for maintenance purposes. The difference in this scenario, however, was that the RBI was undertaking upgradation of the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems. This upgrade took place on May 22, which was a Saturday, after banking hours. It then took place again the next day between 00:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs.

The bank had issued a notice which read: “RBI will be undertaking upgradation of its NEFT systems after the close of business on 22 May 2021. NEFT services on internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite will not be available between 00:01 am and 14:00 pm on Sunday, 23 May 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual.”

One common factor across all these maintenance activities carried out by the bank is that it remains, for the most part, after business hours, or on bank holidays, so as to inconvenience the customer as little as possible. Keep these timings in mind when planning your online banking business going forward.

