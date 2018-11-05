English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Net Profit Slips 69% to Rs 576 Crore in Second Quarter
Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI Monday reported 69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.46 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The bank's net profit was Rs 1,840.43 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.
The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to higher provisioning for bad loans.
Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.
On asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose to 9.95 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 from 9.83 per cent a year ago.
Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 4.84 per cent of the net advances, down from 4.53 per cent.
The provisions for bad loans came down to Rs 10,381.31 crore during the quarter, from Rs 16,842.18 crore in the same period a year ago.
On standalone basis, the bank's net profit was down at Rs 944.87 crore as against Rs 1,581.55 crore.
The lender's income was Rs 66,607.98 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 65,429.63 crore.
Shares of the bank closed 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 295.30 on BSE
The bank's net profit was Rs 1,840.43 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.
The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to higher provisioning for bad loans.
Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.
On asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose to 9.95 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 from 9.83 per cent a year ago.
Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 4.84 per cent of the net advances, down from 4.53 per cent.
The provisions for bad loans came down to Rs 10,381.31 crore during the quarter, from Rs 16,842.18 crore in the same period a year ago.
On standalone basis, the bank's net profit was down at Rs 944.87 crore as against Rs 1,581.55 crore.
The lender's income was Rs 66,607.98 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 65,429.63 crore.
Shares of the bank closed 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 295.30 on BSE
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|PC Jeweller
|94.55
|7.20
|Reliance
|1,090.30
|1.43
|ICICI Bank
|349.65
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|PC Jeweller
|94.50
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Dewan Housing
|219.90
|-4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.30
|-4.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|UPL
|724.30
|1.81
|Wipro
|324.10
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,020.75
|1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|295.30
|3.45
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Wipro
|323.95
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|Coal India
|263.60
|0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|563.05
|-7.26
|IOC
|140.30
|-5.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.10
|-4.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.45
|-3.59
|BPCL
|291.80
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,491.70
|-3.29
|NTPC
|153.60
|-2.72
|Power Grid Corp
|185.85
|-2.18
|ONGC
|154.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,795.65
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix is the Late Night Show We Need
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Happy Birthday, Kohli: How an Aggressive Boy From Delhi Turned into India's Favourite Cricketer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...