English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Not Right Candidate to Take Over More Banks, Says Chairman
The chairman said the SBI needed two-three years to see gains from the consolidation effected last year when it merged with itself five of its subsidiary banks and took over Bharatiya Mahila Bank.
File photo of SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.
Loading...
New Delhi: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, on Thursday said it was not in a position to acquire more banks at the moment as it needs two-three years to see gains from the consolidation effected last year.
Last year, the SBI merged with itself five of its subsidiary banks and took over Bharatiya Mahila Bank, catapulting it to be among top 50 global lenders.
"We are not the right candidate to take over more banks as we will need two to three years to see gains from consolidation of its associate banks last year," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here. He said the SBI was the largest bank with a market share of 23 per cent and more consolidation would lead to its monopoly.
However, Kumar said India needed to reduce the number of state-owned banks through consolidation for better management. The statement comes after the government announced its intention to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank earlier this week.
On Monday, ‘Alternative Mechanism’ (AM) headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley decided to merge three banks with a view to create a global size lender, which will be stronger and sustainable. The merged entity will have a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, making it the third-largest bank after SBI and ICICI Bank. It will have better financial strength. The net NPA ratio will be at 5.71 per cent, significantly better than public sector bank (PSB) average (12.13 per cent).
To a question related to stressed assets in the power sector, the SBI chairman said that efforts were on with respect to resolution of all the cases. “Lenders are convinced about the IBC process. There is no effort to consciously avoid IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)," he said.
Last year, the SBI merged with itself five of its subsidiary banks and took over Bharatiya Mahila Bank, catapulting it to be among top 50 global lenders.
"We are not the right candidate to take over more banks as we will need two to three years to see gains from consolidation of its associate banks last year," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here. He said the SBI was the largest bank with a market share of 23 per cent and more consolidation would lead to its monopoly.
However, Kumar said India needed to reduce the number of state-owned banks through consolidation for better management. The statement comes after the government announced its intention to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank earlier this week.
On Monday, ‘Alternative Mechanism’ (AM) headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley decided to merge three banks with a view to create a global size lender, which will be stronger and sustainable. The merged entity will have a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, making it the third-largest bank after SBI and ICICI Bank. It will have better financial strength. The net NPA ratio will be at 5.71 per cent, significantly better than public sector bank (PSB) average (12.13 per cent).
To a question related to stressed assets in the power sector, the SBI chairman said that efforts were on with respect to resolution of all the cases. “Lenders are convinced about the IBC process. There is no effort to consciously avoid IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Watch: Raipur Devotees Go Eco-Friendly, Make Ganpati Idol of Grains and Waste Newspapers
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Watch: Raipur Devotees Go Eco-Friendly, Make Ganpati Idol of Grains and Waste Newspapers
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|116.35
|+3.25
|+2.87
|Reliance
|1,210.75
|-6.40
|-0.53
|SBI
|271.50
|-2.30
|-0.84
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.35
|-27.85
|-1.40
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.85
|-127.35
|-8.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,103.15
|-158.70
|-3.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|Reliance
|1,210.30
|-6.90
|-0.57
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.55
|-131.65
|-8.55
|Bank of Baroda
|116.30
|+2.85
|+2.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|365.05
|+9.95
|+2.80
|Coal India
|280.65
|+7.45
|+2.73
|GAIL
|384.55
|+9.75
|+2.60
|Tech Mahindra
|769.95
|+15.25
|+2.02
|ONGC
|177.00
|+3.10
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|280.55
|+7.10
|+2.60
|ONGC
|176.65
|+3.30
|+1.90
|Tata Steel
|620.45
|+8.00
|+1.31
|Hero Motocorp
|3,142.35
|+30.70
|+0.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,227.00
|+10.75
|+0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,312.05
|-215.55
|-3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.65
|-57.50
|-3.09
|Zee Entertain
|450.80
|-13.75
|-2.96
|Bajaj Finance
|2,499.55
|-70.85
|-2.76
|UPL
|692.30
|-16.75
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,805.00
|-56.45
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.95
|-31.40
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|-4.65
|-1.44
|HDFC
|1,831.15
|-25.00
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...