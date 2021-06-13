SBI, PNB Banks Ask Customers to Follow These Tips to Avoid Online Scam

Alerting against the rising incidents of online banking fraud, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) shared precautionary measures and tips for their customers. Emphasising its commitment to safeguarding the interest of the customers, SBI shared a tweet asking people to be careful about the apps they use or download on their mobile phones. In the interest of the safety of financial and personal data, the bank said that the customers should only download apps that are from verified sources or developers. Using apps from an unknown source could be a possible threat to the personal and financial data of the customer.

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1403005735764520960?s=20

In another tweet, SBI also advised customers to avoid regular cash payments during COVID-19 times and requested them to switch to NFC-enabled debit or credit cards for physical payment.

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1402940148434620422?s=20

Similarly, Punjab National Bank also tweeted an advisory for customers and asked them to not click any number or links that claim to be of the bank’s customer care helpline. Further, it requested customers to reach out through the official channels and use https:/www.pnbindia.in for obtaining any information about the bank.

https://twitter.com/pnbindia/status/1402484348432130050?s=20

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a sharp rise in UPI-based app fraud was reported by banks and other law enforcement agencies. People complained about getting fraud calls luring them with cashback offers. To protect their customers from such frauds, banks often share tips and advisories.

However, if in case any such fraud happens with you, a complaint should immediately be registered with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the local police. Additionally, reach out to the bank and inform them so that the best possible solution could be reached soonest.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was set up to address the issue of cybercrime in the country. Anyone who has been at the receiving end of cyber-crime of financial or any other nature can log on to https://cybercrime.gov.in/ and register their complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here