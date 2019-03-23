English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Raises Rs 1,251 Crore by Issuing Basel III-compliant Bonds
The bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each bears a coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per annum payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) Friday said it has raised Rs 1,251.30 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.
"The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting held today on 22 March 2019 deliberated and accorded approval to allot 12,513 non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured Basel lll-compliant additional tier-I bonds, for inclusion in additional tier-I capital of the bank...aggregating to Rs 1,251.30 crore," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each bears a coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per annum payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter, it said.
The bonds were subscribed on Friday, it added.
State Bank of India (SBI) also said the central board of the bank at its meeting held Friday has accorded its approval for extension of validity period for raising equity capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore from market by way of follow-on public offer, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment, rights issue or any other mode or a combination of these till March 31, 2020
"The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting held today on 22 March 2019 deliberated and accorded approval to allot 12,513 non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured Basel lll-compliant additional tier-I bonds, for inclusion in additional tier-I capital of the bank...aggregating to Rs 1,251.30 crore," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each bears a coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per annum payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter, it said.
The bonds were subscribed on Friday, it added.
State Bank of India (SBI) also said the central board of the bank at its meeting held Friday has accorded its approval for extension of validity period for raising equity capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore from market by way of follow-on public offer, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment, rights issue or any other mode or a combination of these till March 31, 2020
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,276.15
|-0.99
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,552.70
|-1.81
|Yes Bank
|252.60
|0.18
|Axis Bank
|757.05
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|934.95
|0.02
|Axis Bank
|757.35
|0.24
|Cipla
|526.85
|-1.17
|Motherson Sumi
|146.05
|-7.06
|SpiceJet
|98.10
|7.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.65
|4.18
|Larsen
|1,394.70
|1.74
|JSW Steel
|285.75
|1.22
|Asian Paints
|1,471.25
|1.04
|Hindalco
|209.10
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.05
|3.67
|Larsen
|1,394.00
|1.54
|Asian Paints
|1,470.70
|1.08
|Tata Steel
|518.15
|0.90
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|0.53
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|316.10
|-2.75
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.66
|BPCL
|378.95
|-2.62
|HPCL
|268.35
|-2.45
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.47
|Reliance
|1,342.10
|-2.44
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,558.00
|-1.84
|SBI
|298.10
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|2,836.85
|-1.23
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fancy Taco Bell? You Can Now Get Shashi Tharoor to Read Out Your Order
- Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App After Marrying Nick Jonas
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results