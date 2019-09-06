SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Special Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here
The State Bank of India will release the call letter for specialist cadre officers online examination on or around October 10.
Image for Representation
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI recruitment for specialist cadre officers (on regular basis) on its official website https://sbi.co.in/. The SBI Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the State Bank of India on Friday, September 6. Interested candidates are advised to read the official notification here https://sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf#page=2 before applying for the specialist cadre officer posts. The last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019 for specialist cadre officers is September 25. The State Bank of India will release the call letter for specialist cadre officers online examination on October 10(tentatively).
Candidates should keep in mind a couple of things before applying:
1. A candidate can apply for one post only.
2. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.
3. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.
4. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for short listing/online written test/ interview.
5. Admission to online test/ Short listing will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).
6. In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.
SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply for specialist cadre officers posts
Step 1: Visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/ or https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscosaug19/
Step 2: Click on new registration
Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents
Step 4: Make fee payment and submit
Step 5: Download the application form for future use
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.70
|-4.97
|Reliance
|1,222.70
|2.01
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,186.95
|3.66
|HDFC
|2,041.45
|-0.13
|Tata Motors
|121.25
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.75
|-4.95
|Reliance
|1,222.50
|2.02
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,185.85
|3.61
|Tata Motors
|121.10
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|16,407.25
|4.15
|Tech Mahindra
|721.75
|3.78
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,186.95
|3.66
|Axis Bank
|671.10
|3.31
|Tata Steel
|355.40
|2.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,185.85
|3.61
|NTPC
|127.55
|3.40
|Axis Bank
|671.00
|3.35
|Tata Steel
|355.30
|2.99
|Bajaj Auto
|2,775.15
|0.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.70
|-4.97
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.50
|Sun Pharma
|425.10
|-1.55
|Wipro
|252.00
|-1.41
|JSW Steel
|217.95
|0.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.42
|Sun Pharma
|424.90
|-1.63
|TCS
|2,196.00
|-0.89
|HCL Tech
|1,101.50
|-0.86
|HUL
|1,818.65
|-0.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?