Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Special Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

The State Bank of India will release the call letter for specialist cadre officers online examination on or around October 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Special Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here
Image for Representation
Loading...

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI recruitment for specialist cadre officers (on regular basis) on its official website https://sbi.co.in/. The SBI Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the State Bank of India on Friday, September 6. Interested candidates are advised to read the official notification here https://sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf#page=2 before applying for the specialist cadre officer posts. The last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019 for specialist cadre officers is September 25. The State Bank of India will release the call letter for specialist cadre officers online examination on October 10(tentatively).

Candidates should keep in mind a couple of things before applying:

1. A candidate can apply for one post only.

2. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

3. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

4. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for short listing/online written test/ interview.

5. Admission to online test/ Short listing will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

6. In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply for specialist cadre officers posts

Step 1: Visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/ or https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscosaug19/

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents

Step 4: Make fee payment and submit

Step 5: Download the application form for future use

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,981.77 +337.35 ( +0.92%)

NIFTY 50

10,946.20 +98.30 ( +0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 425.70 -4.97
Reliance 1,222.70 2.01
Maruti Suzuki 6,186.95 3.66
HDFC 2,041.45 -0.13
Tata Motors 121.25 2.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 425.75 -4.95
Reliance 1,222.50 2.02
Yes Bank 60.40 -2.42
Maruti Suzuki 6,185.85 3.61
Tata Motors 121.10 2.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 16,407.25 4.15
Tech Mahindra 721.75 3.78
Maruti Suzuki 6,186.95 3.66
Axis Bank 671.10 3.31
Tata Steel 355.40 2.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,185.85 3.61
NTPC 127.55 3.40
Axis Bank 671.00 3.35
Tata Steel 355.30 2.99
Bajaj Auto 2,775.15 0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 425.70 -4.97
Yes Bank 60.40 -2.50
Sun Pharma 425.10 -1.55
Wipro 252.00 -1.41
JSW Steel 217.95 0.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.40 -2.42
Sun Pharma 424.90 -1.63
TCS 2,196.00 -0.89
HCL Tech 1,101.50 -0.86
HUL 1,818.65 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram