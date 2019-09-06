SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Special Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI recruitment for specialist cadre officers (on regular basis) on its official website https://sbi.co.in/. The SBI Recruitment 2019 notification was issued by the State Bank of India on Friday, September 6. Interested candidates are advised to read the official notification here https://sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf#page=2 before applying for the specialist cadre officer posts. The last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019 for specialist cadre officers is September 25. The State Bank of India will release the call letter for specialist cadre officers online examination on October 10(tentatively).

Candidates should keep in mind a couple of things before applying:

1. A candidate can apply for one post only.

2. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

3. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

4. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for short listing/online written test/ interview.

5. Admission to online test/ Short listing will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

6. In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply for specialist cadre officers posts

Step 1: Visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/ or https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscosaug19/

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents

Step 4: Make fee payment and submit

Step 5: Download the application form for future use

