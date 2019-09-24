Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

SBI, Reliance Capital, Zee, Coal India, Axis Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Sensex rose 96.50 points, or 0.25%, to 39,186.51, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 20.45 points, or 0.18%, to 11,620.65.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SBI, Reliance Capital, Zee, Coal India, Axis Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Loading...

Indian stocks continued their upward journey on Tuesday, i.e. September 24, as positive Asian cues supported domestic optimism. At 10:24 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 96.50 points, or 0.25%, to 39,186.51, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 20.45 points, or 0.18%, to 11,620.65. SBI, Reliance Capital, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Petronet LNG, Axis Bank and Aurobindo Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

SBI: State bank of India (SBI) shares slipped 1.5% as the state-run bank has linked all floating rate loans to MSMEs to RBI’s benchmark repo rate effective 1 October.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd shares gained 7% on news that the deal to sell the company’s entire stake in its mutual fund arm to joint venture partner Nippon Life Insurance will be completed by the end of this month.

ZEE: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 4.4% on news that mutual funds have started offloading pledged shares of the company. Reportedly, SBI Funds Management sold shares worth Rs 200 crore on Monday.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares inched up 1.5% even as production is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on one-day strike to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd shares bounced back 4.7% after Monday’s selloff as the company clarified that its proposed $2.5 billion US gas purchase deal signed in Houston was “non-binding” and would be pursued only if it made “commercial sense”.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares rise 1% after ratings agency ICRA assigned “ICRA MAAA” rating with ‘stable’ outlook to the fixed deposit programme of the bank.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares declined as much as 4.5% after market regulator Sebi imposed a total penalty of about Rs 22.6 crore on the company, its promoter P.V. Ramprasad Reddy, his wife P. Suneela Rani and other connected entities for violating insider trading rules.

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance Ltd shares jump 2% after the board approved raising up to Rs 465 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,102.41 +12.38 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,589.85 -10.35 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,292.20 4.28
Maruti Suzuki 6,988.00 1.31
Zee Entertain 280.45 3.26
HDFC Bank 1,243.05 -1.13
ICICI Bank 437.60 -1.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 280.30 3.01
Reliance 1,292.05 4.31
Maruti Suzuki 6,986.05 1.26
HDFC Bank 1,243.05 -1.22
Infosys 786.30 2.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,292.20 4.28
Zee Entertain 280.45 3.26
Tech Mahindra 703.40 3.02
Infosys 786.00 2.83
Tata Motors 130.30 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,292.70 4.36
Infosys 786.30 2.77
Tata Motors 130.35 1.96
TCS 2,050.00 1.75
Sun Pharma 414.55 1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 18,350.00 -4.62
JSW Steel 234.50 -3.78
IOC 138.20 -3.12
SBI 305.20 -2.73
GAIL 137.50 -2.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,487.30 -2.64
SBI 305.40 -2.61
Hero Motocorp 2,756.15 -2.41
Asian Paints 1,759.70 -2.47
Tata Steel 370.25 -1.92
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram