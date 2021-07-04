SBI Savings Account Update: How you can Change Registered Mobile Number Online

Saving account holders in the State Bank of India can now change their registered mobile number with the bank without the need of going to the branch. The facility will enable SBI net banking users to update their mobile numbers online. Having your mobile number registered with the bank is not only important for carrying out various online transactions but it also helps to keep track of your balance with SMS alerts. Even for using the UPI facility, a mobile number update is a must. If you have recently changed your mobile number, you can now use SBI’s online facility to update your number.

SBI shared this new update through a video posted along with a tweet.

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1393152740268724226?s=20

How to change your registered mobile number with SBI online?

If you are an SBI net banking user, you can change your registered mobile number with the bank by following these simple easy steps.

- Login to OnlineSBI with your net banking credential (https://retail.onlinesbi.com/retail/login.htm)

- Click on the ‘Profile’ under the ‘My Accounts & Profile’ tab

- Select ‘Personal Details/Mobile’.

- Now click on Quick Contact and then on the edit icon

- Fill in your new mobile number and generate an OTP

- Enter the OTP received on your old, registered number and click on submit

- You will be prompted with a pop- message ‘Verify and confirm your mobile number xxxxxxxxxx’. Click OK to proceed

- You will be redirected to a new page with the following modes for approval of change of mobile number;

1) By OTP on both mobile numbers

2) IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM

3) Approval through contact centre

After submitting the request and getting the approval for the change of mobile number, a customer can also track the status of his/her number change.

-Login to OnlineSBI.

-Go to the ‘Profile’ tab.

-Click on the ‘Personal Details’ link.

-Your details such as name, email ID and mobile number registered in the internet banking will be displayed on the screen.

-Click on the hyperlink ‘Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)’.

- A new redirected page, ‘Personal Details-Mobile Number Update’ with three tabs including ‘Status’, ‘Create Request’ and ‘ Cancel Request’ will appear.

- Click on the ‘Status’ tab to view the current status of your mobile number change request.

