English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Says Lenders Awaiting SEBI Decision on Etihad Offer for Jet Airways: Reports
The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from SEBI on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to decide on a bailout offer by Etihad Airways for the financially stressed Jet Airways, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, the Business Standard reported on Saturday.
The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from SEBI on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.
“We are nobody to reject anybody’s resolution plan. We are saying that there is a regulation governed by SEBI. What we have to see is that what SEBI says,” Kumar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Etihad, which holds a 24 percent stake in India’s second-largest airline, has made an offer to invest only at rupees 150 per share, which is 53 percent of Jet’s closing price of rupees 281.35 on Friday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from SEBI on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.
“We are nobody to reject anybody’s resolution plan. We are saying that there is a regulation governed by SEBI. What we have to see is that what SEBI says,” Kumar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Etihad, which holds a 24 percent stake in India’s second-largest airline, has made an offer to invest only at rupees 150 per share, which is 53 percent of Jet’s closing price of rupees 281.35 on Friday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Reviews Uri, Calls Vicky Kaushal Film the Best Ever Made in India
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Calling Mayawati 'Worse Than Eunuch' Shows Transphobia is Still Alive in 2019
- This Bizarre Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results