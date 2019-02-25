LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SBI Says No Decision Made on Taking Jet Airways to Insolvency Tribunal

The statement from SBI comes days after Jet, following months of crisis-talks to plug a 85 billion rupee funding hole, agreed on a draft plan to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by the SBI at 1 rupee.

Reuters

Updated:February 25, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Says No Decision Made on Taking Jet Airways to Insolvency Tribunal
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Jet Airways Ltd's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), said media reports that it was weighing taking the debt-laden carrier to an insolvency tribunal to recoup loans were "speculative", and that no such decision had been taken.

The statement from SBI comes days after Jet, following months of crisis-talks to plug a 85 billion rupee ($1.2 billion) funding hole, agreed a draft plan to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by the SBI at 1 rupee.

Indian media reports said on Monday SBI was mulling moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.

Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities. The process can commence only after approval from the NCLT.

Jet said late on Friday that its shareholders approved the plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the airline's lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.

Jet Airways' pilots, who are yet to receive a part of their November salary, have warned of 'non-cooperation' from March 1, should the outcome of discussions for further payout be unsatisfactory, Jet's pilot union, National Aviator's Guild, said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,139.69 +268.21 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

10,856.90 +65.25 ( +0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat 22 ETF 33.84 -0.24
Reliance 1,227.75 -0.37
Yes Bank 227.95 2.68
ITC 276.15 0.67
Axis Bank 701.50 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat 22 ETF 33.87 -0.15
Yes Bank 228.35 2.88
Apollo Hospital 1,191.00 4.18
Adani Ports 324.95 -8.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,677.55 1.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 756.30 2.90
Yes Bank 227.95 2.68
TCS 1,974.75 2.55
Grasim 775.00 2.15
UPL 845.25 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 756.65 3.18
Yes Bank 228.00 2.73
TCS 1,971.45 2.37
HCL Tech 1,080.15 1.60
Sun Pharma 436.30 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 324.00 -8.55
Bharti Infratel 304.65 -2.85
BPCL 336.20 -2.32
HPCL 227.00 -1.71
Zee Entertain 440.35 -1.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 138.95 -0.54
ONGC 147.80 -0.50
Reliance 1,227.85 -0.39
Coal India 214.55 -0.33
Axis Bank 701.50 -0.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram