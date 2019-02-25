English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Says No Decision Made on Taking Jet Airways to Insolvency Tribunal
The statement from SBI comes days after Jet, following months of crisis-talks to plug a 85 billion rupee funding hole, agreed on a draft plan to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by the SBI at 1 rupee.
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Jet Airways Ltd's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), said media reports that it was weighing taking the debt-laden carrier to an insolvency tribunal to recoup loans were "speculative", and that no such decision had been taken.
The statement from SBI comes days after Jet, following months of crisis-talks to plug a 85 billion rupee ($1.2 billion) funding hole, agreed a draft plan to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by the SBI at 1 rupee.
Indian media reports said on Monday SBI was mulling moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.
Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities. The process can commence only after approval from the NCLT.
Jet said late on Friday that its shareholders approved the plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the airline's lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.
Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.
Jet Airways' pilots, who are yet to receive a part of their November salary, have warned of 'non-cooperation' from March 1, should the outcome of discussions for further payout be unsatisfactory, Jet's pilot union, National Aviator's Guild, said.
The statement from SBI comes days after Jet, following months of crisis-talks to plug a 85 billion rupee ($1.2 billion) funding hole, agreed a draft plan to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by the SBI at 1 rupee.
Indian media reports said on Monday SBI was mulling moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.
Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities. The process can commence only after approval from the NCLT.
Jet said late on Friday that its shareholders approved the plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the airline's lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.
Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.
Jet Airways' pilots, who are yet to receive a part of their November salary, have warned of 'non-cooperation' from March 1, should the outcome of discussions for further payout be unsatisfactory, Jet's pilot union, National Aviator's Guild, said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharat 22 ETF
|33.84
|-0.24
|Reliance
|1,227.75
|-0.37
|Yes Bank
|227.95
|2.68
|ITC
|276.15
|0.67
|Axis Bank
|701.50
|-0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharat 22 ETF
|33.87
|-0.15
|Yes Bank
|228.35
|2.88
|Apollo Hospital
|1,191.00
|4.18
|Adani Ports
|324.95
|-8.23
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,677.55
|1.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|756.30
|2.90
|Yes Bank
|227.95
|2.68
|TCS
|1,974.75
|2.55
|Grasim
|775.00
|2.15
|UPL
|845.25
|2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|756.65
|3.18
|Yes Bank
|228.00
|2.73
|TCS
|1,971.45
|2.37
|HCL Tech
|1,080.15
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|436.30
|1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|324.00
|-8.55
|Bharti Infratel
|304.65
|-2.85
|BPCL
|336.20
|-2.32
|HPCL
|227.00
|-1.71
|Zee Entertain
|440.35
|-1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|138.95
|-0.54
|ONGC
|147.80
|-0.50
|Reliance
|1,227.85
|-0.39
|Coal India
|214.55
|-0.33
|Axis Bank
|701.50
|-0.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- Kohli Shushes Vizag Crowd for Chanting During Two-minute Silence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results