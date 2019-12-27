Caught exception: "504" Status: Gateway Time-out SBI Shares Jump Over 2.5% After Citi Bank Raises Target Price to Rs 400 - News18

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

SBI Shares Jump Over 2.5% After Citi Bank Raises Target Price to Rs 400

Citi maintained its ‘buy’ call on SBI stock and raised the target price to Rs 400 from Rs 375 earlier, citing higher value for SBI Life and higher multiple on core banking business.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SBI Shares Jump Over 2.5% After Citi Bank Raises Target Price to Rs 400
Image for Representation

State Bank of India (SBI) shares jumped over 2.5% in intra-day trade on Friday, i.e. 27 December, to become one of the top gainers among the Sensex and Nifty stocks after research firm Citi raised its target price on the stock.

Citi maintained its ‘buy’ call on SBI stock and raised the target price to Rs 400 from Rs 375 earlier, citing higher value for SBI Life and higher multiple on core banking business.

The research house said SBI would be able to stabilise its key operating parameters, while merger of its associate banks should provide leverage to gain market share.

At 11:18 am, SBI shares were trading at Rs 337.60 apiece, up 2.4%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 338.35. The stock has jumped over 15% in the last one year.

SBI had recently reported bad loan divergence of Rs 11,932 crore for the financial year ending March 2019. The lender also reported divergence of Rs 12,036 crore in provisioning for the period. As a result, the bank’s fourth-quarter net profit of Rs 838 crore was adjusted to a net loss of Rs 6,986 crore.

In a separate development, SBI on Thursday announced that it will soon be introducing one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal system to help protect its customers from unauthorised transactions at ATMs. However, the OTP-based facility will only be applicable for transactions above Rs 10,000.

The system shall be active across all SBI ATMs effective 1 January 2020 between 8 pm to 8 am. “Introducing the OTP-based cash withdrawal system to help protect you from unauthorised transactions at ATMs. This new safeguard system will be applicable from 1st January, 2020 across all SBI ATMs,” SBI posted on its official Twitter account.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,531.10 1.00
Indiabulls Hsg 297.10 -0.05
Yes Bank 48.15 -1.13
Indiamart Inter 2,084.05 0.29
SBI 337.55 2.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 189.45 2.52
SBI 337.45 2.30
Axis Bank 752.05 2.16
Larsen 1,296.15 1.32
HDFC 2,446.15 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,188.00 -0.59
Titan Company 1,186.30 -0.52
Tata Steel 466.80 -0.21
M&M 527.35 -0.21
Hero Motocorp 2,436.50 -0.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram