Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

SBI Shares Slide 7.7% Amid Sell Off in PSU Banking Stocks

SBI informed stock exchanges that the proposed two-day bank strike which was to be held on 26-27 September has now been deferred. SBI branches will, therefore, remain open on the last two days of the week.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SBI Shares Slide 7.7% Amid Sell Off in PSU Banking Stocks
Image: Twitter
Loading...

State Bank of India (SBI) shares slid as much as 7.7% in intraday trade on Wednesday, i.e. 25 September, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to ‘equal-weight’ from ‘overweight’ with target of Rs 330 per share.

At 3:20 pm, shares of SBI were trading at Rs 279.55, down 7.6%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 279.40. The Sensex was, meanwhile, down 493.40, or 1.26%, to 38,603.74, while the Nifty was trading lower by 144.35, or 1.25%, at 11,443.85.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index was one of the biggest losers among sectoral indices, down 5.4%, with Jammu and Kashmir Bank being the only gainer in the pack (up 3%). Bank of India was down 6%, Union Bank slid 5.9%, Canara Bank declined 5.6%, Bank of Baroda dropped 5.4%, Punjab National Bank fell 4.4% and Indian Bank slipped 3.7%

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday raised SBI’s earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY21 and F22 by 5% each, adding that the cut in corporate tax rate outweighs lower margins. But the brokerage firm said upside appears limited in SBI, given the uncertainty on asset quality and net interest margins.

SBI, meanwhile, has also approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking a one-time exception for mutual funds over a rule on segregation of assets so that they could be part of a resolution plan being worked on for Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd.

SBI also informed stock exchanges that the proposed two-day bank strike which was to be held on 26-27 September has now been deferred. SBI branches will, therefore, remain open on the last two days of the week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,593.52 -503.62 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,440.20 -148.00 ( -1.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
BPCL 465.20 0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
HDFC 2,069.95 -2.82
Axis Bank 694.95 -1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varun Beverages 624.45 -2.40
AU Small Financ 643.75 -3.40
Zee Entertain 271.90 -2.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,600.50 -1.08
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.36
TCS 2,088.45 2.14
NTPC 116.90 1.52
IOC 140.70 1.44
BPCL 465.20 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.39
TCS 2,087.80 2.13
NTPC 117.10 1.74
HCL Tech 1,054.95 0.73
Reliance 1,279.80 0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
Tata Motors 123.05 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
Eicher Motors 17,600.10 -4.53
M&M 534.70 -4.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -7.37
Tata Motors 123.00 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
Yes Bank 53.70 -4.19
M&M 535.00 -4.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram