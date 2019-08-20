SBI Aims to Eliminate Debit Cards to Boost Digital Payment Solutions
SBI Chairman said there are around 90 crore debit cards in the country as against 3 crore credit cards, and pointed out to digital solutions like its own 'Yono' platform as the key for achieving a debit card-less country.
File photo of an SBI ATM. (Reuters)
Mumbai: If the largest lender SBI has its way, it may herald the beginning of the end of the ubiquitous debt cards from the banking system as the bank plans to promote more digital payment solutions and eliminate the plastic cards.
This is despite the huge reliance on debit cards by customers of SBI which services a fifth of the population.
"...it is our wish to eliminate the debit cards, and am sure we can eliminate them," chairman Rajnish Kumar said, speaking at the annual Fibac here Monday.
He said there are around 90 crore debit cards in the country as against 3 crore credit cards, and pointed out to digital solutions like its own 'Yono' platform as the key for achieving a debit card-less country.
Kumar said through the Yono platform, one can withdraw cash at the automated teller machines or pay for purchases at a merchant establishment without having a card at all.
He said the bank has already set up 68,000 'Yono cashpoints' and is in the process of scaling it up massively to over 1 million in the next 18 months, which will make the necessity to have a card even less.
Additionally, the Yono platform can also give credit for buying certain merchandise, making the credit card in the pocket also as a "stand-by", Kumar said.
In the next five years, there will be a limited need to have any plastic cards in your pocket, Kumar said, pointing out that virtual coupons is the future.
He said at present, the QR code is also a very inexpensive way of ensuring payments.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.90
|-6.20
|Indiabulls Hsg
|510.50
|-4.91
|Mahanagar Gas
|849.85
|7.99
|Reliance
|1,277.85
|-1.14
|ICICI Bank
|415.35
|-1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|United Spirits
|582.40
|-0.63
|HDFC
|2,106.90
|-0.34
|HDFC Bank
|2,220.75
|0.64
|Yes Bank
|71.95
|-6.19
|Mahanagar Gas
|849.50
|7.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|792.95
|1.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,076.00
|1.56
|Bajaj Auto
|2,766.00
|1.49
|TCS
|2,192.55
|1.37
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,540.20
|1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|793.25
|1.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,075.55
|1.68
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.95
|1.46
|TCS
|2,192.40
|1.33
|Tata Motors
|122.10
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.90
|-6.20
|Indiabulls Hsg
|510.50
|-4.91
|IndusInd Bank
|1,398.55
|-3.05
|Britannia
|2,411.60
|-2.70
|UltraTechCement
|4,052.75
|-2.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.90
|-6.26
|IndusInd Bank
|1,399.10
|-2.75
|Coal India
|195.10
|-1.98
|ICICI Bank
|415.25
|-1.92
|Bajaj Finance
|3,269.90
|-1.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Babita and Vivek, Urvashi Dholakia and Her Ex Anuj Sachdeva to Get Evicted from Nach Baliye
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Ties the Knot With Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?
- Couple Find Their Woodstock Photo 50 Years after Iconic Festival