SBI, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and RBL Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 1.4% after a media report said that the company is working on a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Indian stock markets were trading with small gains on Thursday ahead of the derivatives expiry later in the day. At 10:39 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points, or 0.12%, to 41,070.55, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.40 points, or 0.15%, to 12,119.10. SBI, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, RBL Bank, Jet Airways and Lemon Tree Hotels were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
SBI: The State Bank of India (SBI) shares gained 1.4% after its credit card subsidiary SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd filed the draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO).
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 1.4% after a media report said that the company is working on a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd jumped 2.4%, while those of Vodafone Idea Ltd were up over 10% even as reports emerged that telecom regulator Trai is unlikely to make an immediate intervention on tariff issues, including fixation of any floor price, as of now.
RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares climbed 3.9% as the bank’s board announced meeting on 30 November to consider fund raising via issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways India Ltd shares advanced over 4% as the committee of creditors passed to file an application for the extension of the corporate insolvency resolution process by another 90 days.
Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares rose 2% after RJ Corp sold 11 million shares or approximately 1.4% stake of the company in an open market transaction.
BSE: BSE Ltd shares inched up 1.7% after the board approved selling 4% stake in Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) via offer for sale.
Videocon: Videocon Industries Ltd shares jumped 2.8% even as the company reported a loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for FY19 against a loss of Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year-ago period.
-
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.70
|15.50
|ICICI Bank
|516.45
|2.17
|Yes Bank
|69.35
|1.61
|RBL Bank
|387.60
|5.46
|SBI
|349.15
|1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.85
|15.57
|Axis Bank
|748.95
|-0.47
|ICICI Bank
|516.65
|2.18
|Yes Bank
|69.35
|1.61
|J. K. Cement
|1,151.10
|0.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|247.25
|9.74
|UPL
|576.80
|4.52
|JSW Steel
|261.70
|3.46
|ICICI Bank
|516.45
|2.17
|Tata Steel
|429.75
|1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|516.65
|2.18
|Tata Steel
|429.60
|1.96
|Yes Bank
|69.35
|1.61
|SBI
|349.00
|1.57
|TCS
|2,082.95
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|312.35
|-2.24
|HDFC
|2,309.10
|-1.16
|HDFC Bank
|1,269.90
|-0.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,245.75
|-0.67
|ONGC
|131.95
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,309.70
|-1.14
|TML-D
|73.60
|-0.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,247.10
|-0.68
|HDFC Bank
|1,270.50
|-0.61
|ONGC
|131.95
|-0.53
