SBI, Tata Motors, Patanjali Ranked as India's Most Patriotic Brands in Survey

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 5:11 PM IST

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 5:11 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is considered to be the most patriotic brand, according to a survey, followed by Tata Motors, Patanjali, Reliance Jio and BSNL.

Around 16 per cent respondents ranked SBI to be the most patriotic brand overall, followed by Tata Motors and Patanjali with 8 per cent each, and Reliance Jio and BSNL with 6 per cent each, the survey conducted by UK-based online market research and data analytics firm YouGov said.

In terms of sectors, the financial sector topped the chart of the most patriotic brands with two leading names - SBI and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) - followed by auto, consumer goods, food and telecom sectors.

The survey, which covered 152 brands across 11 categories, is based on data collected online by YouGov Omnibus among 1,193 respondents in the country between August 2 and August 8 using its panel of an online representation of India.

In the financial sector, SBI lead the chart with 47 per cent respondents considering it to be the most patriotic brand, followed by LIC with 16 per cent.

In the auto sector, Tata Motors emerged as the most patriotic brand with about 30 per cent of the respondents voting for the company, followed by Bharat Petroleum with 13 per cent and Maruti Suzuki with 11 per cent.

In terms of food brands, Amul grabbed the top slot with one-third Indians considering it, followed by Patanjali. Patanjali, however, dominated in the personal care space, with one in three respondents recognising it to be the most patriotic brand, ahead of brands like Dabur and Vicco.

In the oral care category as well, the firm's toothpaste is ahead of companies like Colgate, Dabur and Vicco, according to the survey.

In the telecom sector, BSNL pipped Reliance Jio, with 41 per cent perceiving it to be the most patriotic brand.

"However, Reliance Jio shares the spot with BSNL at the fourth most patriotic brand in India," the survey said.

Nirma emerged as the most patriotic brand in the homecare products category. In the beverages category, Tata Tea grabbed the top rank with 35 per cent respondents voting for it, followed by Taj Mahal with 18 per cent.

