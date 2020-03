Bengaluru: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd soared 17 per cent on Thursday after a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in the troubled private-sector bank.

SBI shares slid 5.4%, after local TV channel CNBC-TV18 cited the report by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank and SBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.