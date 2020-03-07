English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

SBI to Own Shares Worth Rs 2,450 Crore in Yes Bank, Staff to Continue on Same Pay for 1 Year

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

SBI shall not reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital, the country's largest lender said in a statement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Share this:

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it will be issued 245-crore shares at a price of Rs 10 each for Rs 2,450 crore in Yes Bank.

These shares will translate into a 49 per cent stake into the reconstructed bank.

SBI shall not reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital, the country's largest lender said in a statement.

It further said that the new board of Yes Bank will have CEO and MD, non-executive chairman and non-executive directors.

"All the employees of the reconstructed bank shall continue in its service with the same remuneration and on the same terms and conditions... at least for a period of one year," SBI said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story