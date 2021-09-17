SBI Updates Pension Portal: Submit Life Certificates at Any Branch, Other Facilities

The State Bank of India (SBI) came out with some positive news for its customers who fall into the senior citizen category as well as its pensioners. The lender said that it had revamped the website for pensioners which was called the SBI Pension Seva. This is essentially a website where the pensioners under this bank can log in and check their pension related details instantly. The announcement was made from the bank’s official Twitter account wherein they had mentioned these updates and urged customers to make use of the facilities.

The Tweet issued by SBI read: “Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our Pension Seva website for you to manage all your pension related services with ease.”

SBI Pension Seva: Services Available

1) You can now download your Pension Slip or Form 16 via the website.

2) Customers can easily view the Pension transaction details.

3) SBI pensioners can download their arrear calculation sheet.

4) You can also view your investment-related details.

5) Life Certificate status can be tracked and managed.

6) You can view your Pension profile details with ease.

SBI Pension Seva: Extended Benefits to Pensioners

1) The bank will send an SMS alert on your mobile phones with pension payment details.

2) You can receive your Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

3) Jeevan Pramaan facilities will be made available at bank branches for pensioners.

4) Customers will have the facility to submit life certificates at any of the SBI Bank’s branches.

SBI Pension Seva: Grievance Redressal

1) In case you face any issues while logging into the portal, you can send an email to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in along with an error screenshot.

2) You can also send an SMS that says “UNHAPPY’’ and send it at 8008202020.

3) Customers can reach out to the bank through its 24X7 customer care service. There is a tollfree number – 18004253800/1800112211.

4) Complaints can also be lodged at banks websites https://bank.sbi and emails can be sent to customercare@sbi.co.in / dgm.customer@sbi.co.in / gm.customer@sbi.co.in.

SBI Pension Seva: Step-by-Step Process for Registration

Step 1: Create a User-ID for yourself.

Step 2: Enter your pension account number into the relevant field.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth into the system.

Step 4: State the Brach Code of your pension paying bank branch.

Step 5: Provide the same registered email ID as the one that you gave to your pension paying SBI branch.

Step 6: Enter the password of choice, confirm it and you are done.

SBI claims to be the largest pension paying bank in India that serves approximately 58 lakh pensioners across the nation. The bank says that it has collaborated with the Central government and its agencies such as Defence, the Railways, the Postal system, Telecommunication Sector and so on. The bank has also worked with several autonomous bodies and state government departments for pension processing. The bank says that its aim is to provide the best possible pension payout service to its customers by way of centralising the pension process using Centralised Pension Processing Cells (CPPCs).

The lender says that it has an extensive network that covers all parts across the country, which include remote areas. In an attempt to meet the varied geographical distribution of its pensioners, the bank has set up around 16 CPPCs at all its Local Head Office locations as well as one dedicated CPPC for Defence pensioners in Allahabad. However, the overall pension services and processing of the same takes place in Navi, Mumbai and it is coordinated by the Government Accounts Department. The processing itself is centralised at CDC-CPPC, in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here