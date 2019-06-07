Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SBI 'Very Closely' Monitoring Exposure to Shadow Banks

A series of defaults at lender IL&FS last year raised concerns about the country's shadow banking industry, or so-called non-banking finance companies (NBFC).

Reuters

Updated:June 7, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SBI 'Very Closely' Monitoring Exposure to Shadow Banks
Image for representation.
Loading...

Bengaluru: State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday it was "very closely" monitoring its exposure to the country's shadow banks, amid concerns of distress in the sector.

A series of defaults at lender Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service Ltd last year raised concerns about the country's shadow banking industry, or so-called non-banking finance companies (NBFC), with lenders facing trouble accessing capital due to rating downgrades.

Shares of Indian mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) plunged as much as 18% on Thursday after two major credit ratings agencies categorised the company's commercial paper at default levels.

SBI, India's largest lender by assets, however said it had "factored in" challenges faced by accounts like DHFL and has already estimated the stress the bank would have to deal with in this financial year due to the shadow banking crisis.

The bank did not break out any details on the extent of its exposure to the sector but said that the overall quality of its NBFC asset portfolio continued to be good.

Following its decision on interest rates on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said it would take "necessary steps if and when required with regard to non-banking finance firms."

SBI shares closed 4.4% lower on Thursday, dragging the public sector banking index down by nearly 5%.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,615.90 +86.18 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,870.65 +26.90 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 731.10 -0.64
SBI 342.05 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Just Dial 739.80 2.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 128.20 -2.58
AAVAS Financier 1,376.75 1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 732.85 -0.45
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Dewan Housing 83.50 -11.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.65 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Tech Mahindra 750.75 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,509.45 1.64
M&M 644.05 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,550.90 1.90
Bajaj Finance 3,511.40 1.69
M&M 644.00 1.49
SBI 341.65 1.36
ICICI Bank 416.85 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,580.70 -2.88
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Power Grid Corp 191.75 -1.89
Cipla 549.50 -1.84
JSW Steel 262.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 191.20 -2.22
Coal India 264.35 -1.47
Sun Pharma 399.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,964.00 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram