SBI Waives Processing Fees on Car Loans, Offers Special Interest Rates During Festival Season
SBI customers will enjoy other benefits such as waiver in processing fees, pre-approved digital loans and loans with no escalation in interest rates across various categories, the bank said in a news release.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: State Bank of India announced special offers for customers on Monday to encourage purchase during the upcoming festive season in the retail banking sector. The Bank's offers include lower interest rates on home loans, car loans and personal loans.
Besides, SBI customers will enjoy other benefits such as waiver in processing fees, pre-approved digital loans and loans with no escalation in interest rates across various categories, the bank said in a news release.
Car loans
The bank has waived off processing fees and is offering an interest rate starting from 8.70 percent, with no escalation in interest. Customers who apply for a car loan online through YONO app or the bank's website, will get a 25 bps concession on the interest rate. Meanwhile, salaried SBI customers can avail the car loan upto 90 percent of the car’s on-road price.
Personal loans
Customers can avail personal loans of upto Rs. 20 lakh at the interest rate starting from 10.75 percent with the longest re-payment tenure of six years. Additionally, salary account customers can avail pre-approved digital loans upto Rs 5 lakh through SBI YONO app in four clicks.
Education loans
The bank is offering education loan at an interest rate starting from 8.25 percent for loan upto Rs 50 lakh and upto Rs 1.50 crore for studies in India and abroad, respectively. SBI customers will get the longest re-payment tenure of 15 years.
Home loans
The bank said it has so far reduced MCLR by 15 bps since April, resulting in a 35 bps decrease in the home loan interest rate. SBI claimed that it offers the cheapest home loan with an interest rate of 8.05 percent as repo rate linked home loan and this rate will be applicable to all existing and new loan from September 1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.95
|-6.13
|Indiabulls Hsg
|510.20
|-4.96
|Mahanagar Gas
|848.60
|7.83
|Reliance
|1,275.90
|-1.29
|ICICI Bank
|415.30
|-1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|United Spirits
|582.40
|-0.63
|HDFC
|2,109.75
|-0.20
|HDFC Bank
|2,222.75
|0.73
|Yes Bank
|71.95
|-6.19
|Mahanagar Gas
|848.10
|7.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|793.55
|2.04
|Wipro
|256.25
|1.65
|Bharti Infratel
|258.10
|1.10
|Bajaj Auto
|2,757.40
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|793.90
|2.07
|TCS
|2,190.30
|1.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,052.30
|1.29
|Bajaj Auto
|2,756.75
|1.12
|HUL
|1,835.05
|0.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|72.40
|-5.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|510.20
|-4.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,393.45
|-3.40
|UltraTechCement
|4,057.35
|-2.42
|Britannia
|2,424.10
|-2.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.95
|-6.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,393.00
|-3.17
|ICICI Bank
|414.20
|-2.17
|Coal India
|195.10
|-1.98
|ITC
|246.80
|-1.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Having Multiple Husbands May Be a 'Wise Strategy' For Women, Claims Study
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Ties the Knot With Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
- Maruti Suzuki's Decision to Discontinue Diesel Cars in India Doesn't Make Sense – Opinion
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships