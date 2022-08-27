SBI WhatsApp Banking Service Launched: How to Check SBI Account Balance, Get Mini Statement

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: India’s largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India had last month launched WhatsApp banking services for its customers. At present, SBI WhatsApp banking services can be availed to check mini statement and account balance instantly. As part of the mini statement, the SBI will provide details of a customer’s last five transactions. The lender has been notifying account holders about its new WhatsApp banking services.

“Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go,” said the SBI in a Twitter post on Thursday, August 25.

How to Register for SBI WhatsApp Banking

To use the SBI WhatsApp Banking services, you need to register your account first and give your consent for the same through an SMS. An unregistered customer who tries to avail the services will receive a message from the bank, asking him or her to register first.

“You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi,” the SBI bot will say in a message to the unregistered customer.

How to Avail SBI WhatsApp Banking Services

Step 2: Once you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.”

Step 3: Once you have sent your message, you will receive this reply:

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

You may also type your query to get started.

Step 4: Choose from options 1 or 2 to check your account balance or get a mini statement of your last five transactions. You can also choose Option 3 if you want to de-register from SBI WhatsApp Banking.

Step 5: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

During a press meet on July 1, the bank’s chairman Dinesh Khara had announced that SBI would launch its WhatsApp Banking services for customers soon but did not provide any details on to what services will be available.

