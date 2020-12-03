SBI YONO App: All You Need to Know, Latest Updates

YONO is an integrated digital banking platform by the State Bank of India. The application is available for both iOS and Android smartphones. The app enables users to get access to a variety of financial services. Apart from that, a user can also book flight, train, bus and tax through it. Facility of online shopping and medical bill payment is also available on the SBI YONO app.

The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by YONO has already crossed the 58 million downloads benchmark. It has 26 million registered users and witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4000 daily disbursals of personal loans, and 16000 YONO Krishi Agri Gold Loans. Recently in a tweet, the bank informed that they have made some changes and updates in the app for the welfare of the users. The bank tweeted a YouTube video in which all updates are shown along with the text, “Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with Yono SBI!”

Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI! https://t.co/huDRHjWoqH #YONOSBI #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #YONO — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 28, 2020

The State Bank of India’s YONO app after the update has included some special features including pre-login features, through which the SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. The other changes in the app include view balance and quick pay option, along the login option. Only a 6-digit MPIN or biometric authentication / face ID or user ID and password are needed to use this feature.

Here is how you can use the SBI YONO quick pay option:

1. Open the app and tap on the YONO quick pay option

2. The user will need to complete the authentication process by either entering the MPIN or through biometric / face ID authentication

3. After the authentication is complete, the person can send money up to Rs 2000 through the app.

Take a look at the steps that you need to follow to check balance, passbook in SBI Yono app without login:

1. Go to the app and authenticate yourself through MPIN, User ID and password or biometric

2. Next, click on the view balance option and re-authenticate yourself

3. After this, balance of all accounts linked to the YONO app can be checked