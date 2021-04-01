​SBI's Customer Services to be Affected on April 1, Check Details Here

The largest public sector bank of the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) made an important announcement for its customers on Wednesday, March 31 saying that the account holders of the bank may experience certain banking issues on Thursday. To remind the people of the same, the bank has again shared the post on its Twitter account on Thursday, April 1. The bank has informed that it will be undertaking maintenance activity between 2:10 pm to 5:40 pm today and hence has urged the customers to bear the inconvenience caused.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide a better online banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/Ho8wjPIezW— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 31, 2021

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience. #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/4bad0EnRnw— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 1, 2021

Sharing the post,the bank wrote that it will upgrade its internet banking platform to provide a better online banking experience. And during the upgradation, INB / YONO / YONO Lite will be unavailable.

However, as per a report by Business Insider, customers of SBI are facing issues while trying to push through online transactions as they are unable to access the bank’s flagship mobile app, YONO, nor are they able to make payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Also, it can be noted that the branches of the SBI are closed for business on April 1 as it is the first day of the financial year.

This is not the first time when the bank has informed its customers beforehand about the inconvenience. It has been always updating the customers by posting on its Twitter account in order to keep its customers alert and help them avail banking benefits.

Talking about the bank, SBI is a public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is also the largest bank in India with a 23 percent market share by assets and a 25 percent share of the total loan and deposits market. SBI has ranked 221 in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s biggest corporations of 2020 and is also the only Indian bank on the list.