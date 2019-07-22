SBI’s Online Banking Portal, YONO App Restored After Technical Error
SBI didn't make any official statement regarding the disruption in these services, but customers took to micro blogging site Twitter to complain about the technical glitch.
SBI didn’t make any official statement regarding the disruption in these services, but customers took to micro blogging site Twitter to complain about the technical glitch.
State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) online banking portal has now been reportedly restored after being down since Monday morning, affecting online transactions for customers. The bank’s YONO app for mobile banking transactions was also not functioning. The bank didn’t make any official statement regarding the disruption in these services, but customers took to micro blogging site Twitter to complain about the same.
However, as soon as SBI’s website was restored, the bank started replying individually to users on Twitter, saying, “Dear Customer, we regret the inconvenience caused. We are working on it and will be back soon. Thanks for bearing with us.”
Customers earlier said they were not being able to carry out online transactions through SBI’s online banking portal as the web pages of the portal were not loading. Users of the YONO app were also unable to access their accounts. On repeated attempts to log in the app, the waiting period was getting extended.
SBI is the bank with the largest customer base in India. Hence, the disruption in its Internet-based banking services created quite a stir on social media. The bank’s silence on the matter was making the situation worse. People are still flooding social media with complaints that how they are struggling to pay school fees, credit card bills or transferring money among other issues.
