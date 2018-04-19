GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Grants Sahara Time Till May 15 to Sell Its Property Inside Aamby Valley

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that if the Sahara Group fails to sell its property by May 15, the Bombay High Court's official liquidator will proceed with the proposed auctioning process to sell the property.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Grants Sahara Time Till May 15 to Sell Its Property Inside Aamby Valley
File photo of Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Sahara Group to choose any parcel of its property in the Aamby Valley city project in Maharashtra and sell them by May 15 and deposit the proceeds with the SEBI-Sahara refund account.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that if the Sahara Group fails to sell its property by May 15, the Bombay High Court's official liquidator will proceed with the proposed auctioning process to sell the property.

It took note of the reports filed by the official liquidator and the court receiver appointed to maintain the Aamby Valley properties, and said the Sahara Group will start doing maintenance.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri, asked the court receiver to collect money on the account of maintenance and pay them to the group if it resumes the maintenance work.

The official liquidator, in its report, said it has commenced the procedures for auctioning the Aamby Valley property for which bids will be invited from May 21 to 31 and the auction begin from June 2.

The court told senior advocate Vikas Singh, counsel for Subrata Roy and Sahara Group, that they have got time till May 15 to sell the properties by themselves or these would be auctioned. It fixed the matter for further hearing on May 15.

On November 23, the apex court had granted liberty to two Bombay High Court judges to adopt procedures to facilitate the auctioning of the properties and directed the liquidator not to allow any obstruction in the process.

Earlier, the apex court had taken strong exception to the Sahara Group allegedly obstructing the auctioning process and warned that anyone indulging in such an act would be held liable for contempt and "sent to jail".

Roy, who has spent almost two years in jail, has been on parole since May 6 last year. The parole was granted the first time to enable him attend the funeral of his mother. It has been extended since then.

Besides Roy, two other directors - Ravi Shankar Dubey and Ashok Roy Choudhary - were arrested for failure of the group's two companies - Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) - to comply with the court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 24,000 crore to their investors.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,427.29 +95.61 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,565.30 +39.10 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.75 +21.95 +9.04
Vedanta 311.70 +20.60 +7.08
TCS 3,191.15 +32.05 +1.01
Tata Steel 621.95 +20.35 +3.38
BPCL 376.55 -28.65 -7.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hathway Cable 39.65 -0.65 -1.61
Maithan Alloys 882.00 +15.85 +1.83
HDFC 1,864.45 -12.15 -0.65
HDFC Life 503.15 +11.05 +2.25
Vakrangee 131.75 +6.10 +4.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.75 +21.95 +9.04
Vedanta 311.70 +20.60 +7.08
Tata Steel 621.95 +20.35 +3.38
Yes Bank 318.50 +8.95 +2.89
Bharti Airtel 395.35 +11.10 +2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 620.55 +19.05 +3.17
Yes Bank 318.00 +8.75 +2.83
Bharti Airtel 394.95 +10.15 +2.64
Larsen 1,384.30 +23.65 +1.74
Power Grid Corp 208.20 +3.30 +1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.55 -28.65 -7.07
HPCL 301.50 -18.10 -5.66
IOC 157.95 -7.00 -4.24
Titan Company 952.75 -24.35 -2.49
Axis Bank 512.90 -5.35 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 513.50 -5.20 -1.00
Coal India 282.85 -2.20 -0.77
HDFC 1,864.45 -12.15 -0.65
Sun Pharma 508.80 -3.10 -0.61
IndusInd Bank 1,834.10 -10.55 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You