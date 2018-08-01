English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Orders Freezing of Amrapali Group’s Bank Accounts for ‘Defrauding Investors’
The company had earlier told the top court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over possession of flats to over 42,000 home buyers in a time-bound manner.
File image of buiding constructed by the Amrapali Group.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Amrapali Group for "defrauding investors" and playing "dirty games" with the court and ordered attachment of all bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms belonging to the real estate major.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit directed the Amrapali Group of companies to place before it details of all its bank accounts from 2008 onwards and ordered freezing of bank accounts of all the directors of its 40 firms.
The apex court summoned secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and chairman, National Buildings Construction Corporation India Ltd, for proceeding with matters of the group without its approval.
On May 17, the apex court had given its nod to three co-developers to complete the 12 stalled projects of the embattled Amrapali Group in the next six months to 48 months time period.
The top court had asked the Amrapali Group to deposit Rs 250 crore in four weeks in an escrow account to be paid to the co-developers on completion of the projects.
The six projects will cater to 27,000 to 28,000 hassled home buyers.
The apex court had on May 10 spotted diversion of funds to the tune of over Rs 2,700 crore by the Amrapali Group and sought details of financial transactions made by the company and its statement of accounts.
Observing that home buyers "cannot be just thrown to a frying pan", the apex court, on April 25, had said it would like to be assured of the financial standing and credentials of a company which is willing to take over some of the projects of the Amrapali Group.
The group had then given the details of its ongoing housing projects, stages of work and the likely time to complete construction.
The company had earlier told the top court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over possession of flats to over 42,000 home buyers in a time-bound manner.
Also Watch
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit directed the Amrapali Group of companies to place before it details of all its bank accounts from 2008 onwards and ordered freezing of bank accounts of all the directors of its 40 firms.
The apex court summoned secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and chairman, National Buildings Construction Corporation India Ltd, for proceeding with matters of the group without its approval.
On May 17, the apex court had given its nod to three co-developers to complete the 12 stalled projects of the embattled Amrapali Group in the next six months to 48 months time period.
The top court had asked the Amrapali Group to deposit Rs 250 crore in four weeks in an escrow account to be paid to the co-developers on completion of the projects.
The six projects will cater to 27,000 to 28,000 hassled home buyers.
The apex court had on May 10 spotted diversion of funds to the tune of over Rs 2,700 crore by the Amrapali Group and sought details of financial transactions made by the company and its statement of accounts.
Observing that home buyers "cannot be just thrown to a frying pan", the apex court, on April 25, had said it would like to be assured of the financial standing and credentials of a company which is willing to take over some of the projects of the Amrapali Group.
The group had then given the details of its ongoing housing projects, stages of work and the likely time to complete construction.
The company had earlier told the top court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over possession of flats to over 42,000 home buyers in a time-bound manner.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Sunday 29 July , 2018
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Sunday 29 July , 2018 Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|265.05
|+0.95
|+0.36
|Reliance
|1,192.35
|+6.35
|+0.54
|SBI
|295.10
|+1.60
|+0.55
|Ashok Leyland
|118.90
|+6.10
|+5.41
|HDFC
|1,970.15
|-24.70
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,970.05
|-24.70
|-1.24
|Infosys
|1,353.75
|-11.25
|-0.82
|Ashok Leyland
|118.75
|+5.95
|+5.27
|Tata Motors
|264.95
|+0.80
|+0.30
|Reliance
|1,191.15
|+5.30
|+0.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|270.65
|+9.55
|+3.66
|Lupin
|844.20
|+19.80
|+2.40
|Bharti Infratel
|293.25
|+6.60
|+2.30
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,175.70
|+47.90
|+2.25
|IOC
|168.00
|+3.65
|+2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|270.30
|+8.60
|+3.29
|TCS
|1,975.10
|+33.85
|+1.74
|Sun Pharma
|575.80
|+9.15
|+1.61
|ITC
|301.70
|+4.50
|+1.51
|Power Grid Corp
|184.05
|+1.85
|+1.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|208.00
|-5.40
|-2.53
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,341.60
|-178.95
|-1.88
|Vedanta
|218.20
|-4.00
|-1.80
|Eicher Motors
|27,298.70
|-499.85
|-1.80
|ICICI Bank
|299.30
|-4.95
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|218.15
|-4.10
|-1.84
|Bharti Airtel
|384.15
|-6.55
|-1.68
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,340.30
|-166.10
|-1.75
|ICICI Bank
|299.05
|-4.90
|-1.61
|Tata Steel
|554.65
|-8.20
|-1.46
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha To Undergo Shoulder Surgery Shortly in England
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...