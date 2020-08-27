BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Schoeller-Bleckmann Cuts 40% Of Jobs In United States

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
VIENNA: Austrian oilfield equipment producer Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) said on Thursday it cut jobs in the United States and secured new loans to navigate through the pandemic after bookings contracted 42% in the first half of 2020.

SBO, which generates a large chunk of demand for its drilling motors, circulation tools and repair and maintenance services in North America, cut its headcount in the United States by around 40%, it said. Its global workforce stood at around 1,200 per end-June, thereof nearly 500 in North America, which includes staff in Mexico.

SBO said it raised loans of 78 million euros ($92 million) as a precautionary measure in August.

The company confirmed preliminary figures of a loss after tax of 12 million euros on revenue of 185 million euros in the January-June period.

Its order backlog was 32% lower at the end of June than half a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 27, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
