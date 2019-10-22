Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Searching 'MS Dhoni' Might be Risky, McAfee Warns of Malicious Websites Luring Fans

The list prepared by McAfee said that there are Indian celebrities on the list, whose names are used to lure unsuspecting fans to such websites, include actors Radhika Apte and Shraddha Kapoor, PV Sindhu and Sachin Tendulkar.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Online Fraud
Representative image.

Mumbai: An online search for cricketer MS Dhoni has the highest possibility of taking you to malicious websites, a cybersecurity company's study said on Tuesday.

Other Indian celebrities in the list, whose names are used to lure unsuspecting fans to such websites, include actors Radhika Apte and Shraddha Kapoor, sportsperson PV Sindhu and also former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the list prepared by McAfee said.

Netizens often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, and images of their favourite superstars. Unfortunately, they may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose in exchange for this access, Venkat Krishnapur its managing director for India, said.

Krishnapur added the ease of access through multiple devices has also made it easy for the users to go on various websites to look for content they want.

Dhoni and Tendulkar occupy the top honours in the Dangerous Celebrity list and the company attributed this to cricketers being larger than life personalities whose names resonate with lifestyle and entertainment audiences.

Adult movie star turned Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is fourth on the list, behind reality show winning TV actor Gautam Gulati, the survey said.

In what should cause concern, it said as the young, digital native population continues to spend more time online due to cheaper data and smart devices, they will continue to remain soft targets for cyber criminals who thrive on such user behavior.

It has advised users to be careful on what they click, wait for the official release of content on safe websites rather than opting for third party ones, refrain from using illegal streaming sites, and use widely available security products to save themselves.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,588.35 -73.50 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.55 -16.19
Yes Bank 51.80 0.78
Bajaj Finance 4,034.15 -2.50
Reliance 1,414.15 -0.16
Indiabulls Hsg 218.00 -5.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.30 -16.21
Yes Bank 51.80 0.78
Indiabulls Hsg 218.20 -5.75
HDFC 2,115.95 0.98
Reliance 1,414.25 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,810.75 3.15
ICICI Bank 451.15 3.05
BPCL 534.10 2.65
Titan Company 1,329.45 2.22
Cipla 453.90 2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 451.15 3.06
Coal India 208.80 1.38
Sun Pharma 405.80 1.10
Bajaj Auto 3,120.00 1.04
HUL 2,127.60 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.55 -16.19
Tata Motors 131.75 -3.73
Bajaj Finserv 8,008.85 -3.11
HCL Tech 1,064.45 -2.83
Bajaj Finance 4,034.15 -2.50
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 643.30 -16.21
Tata Motors 131.90 -3.51
Bharti Airtel 370.85 -3.24
HCL Tech 1,064.45 -2.87
Bajaj Finance 4,031.95 -2.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram