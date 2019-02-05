English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Sebi Asks Exchanges to Step Up Intra-Day Surveillance; Stocks With Negative News Flow Under Scanner
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked exchanges to step up their surveillance of intra-day trading in the wake of significant volatility in a few stocks, sources said.
The stocks under the scanner include those of a troubled airline, a media conglomerate facing liquidity crunch, a finance company under lens for alleged payment defaults, a pharma major being probed for insider trading and other violations as also a mining-to-infrastructure major.
Recently, these stocks have seen increased volatility amid adverse news flow regarding their promoters, top management and other issues.
The markets watchdog has advised the exchanges to be extra cautious to check any possible manipulation in stocks that are witnessing huge volatility, a source said, while asserting the advice is not aimed at ringing alarm bells.
The surveillance measures include identification of unusual concentration of positions intra-day, stepping up of the already existing order level surveillance in addition to trade-level surveillance, a source familiar with the regulatory move said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.
"It was found that there has been significant market volatility at scrip level in a few of the stocks. Therefore, it was decided to step up surveillance activities so that it there is a watch on possible manipulation of the prices of these scrips," the source said.
There are already robust surveillance systems in place and the new moves will be in addition to the existing surveillance, another source said.
There has been an overflow of news regarding various scrips which has contributed to the volatility. However, the regulator wants to ensure that these situations should not be misused to manipulate the market.
The source said the measures of Sebi and stock exchanges are aimed at efforts to thwart manipulative activities in the market.
"Such additional surveillance measures are taken by Sebi and exchanges whenever the market is volatile and it also serves as a caution to manipulators," the source said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The stocks under the scanner include those of a troubled airline, a media conglomerate facing liquidity crunch, a finance company under lens for alleged payment defaults, a pharma major being probed for insider trading and other violations as also a mining-to-infrastructure major.
Recently, these stocks have seen increased volatility amid adverse news flow regarding their promoters, top management and other issues.
The markets watchdog has advised the exchanges to be extra cautious to check any possible manipulation in stocks that are witnessing huge volatility, a source said, while asserting the advice is not aimed at ringing alarm bells.
The surveillance measures include identification of unusual concentration of positions intra-day, stepping up of the already existing order level surveillance in addition to trade-level surveillance, a source familiar with the regulatory move said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.
"It was found that there has been significant market volatility at scrip level in a few of the stocks. Therefore, it was decided to step up surveillance activities so that it there is a watch on possible manipulation of the prices of these scrips," the source said.
There are already robust surveillance systems in place and the new moves will be in addition to the existing surveillance, another source said.
There has been an overflow of news regarding various scrips which has contributed to the volatility. However, the regulator wants to ensure that these situations should not be misused to manipulate the market.
The source said the measures of Sebi and stock exchanges are aimed at efforts to thwart manipulative activities in the market.
"Such additional surveillance measures are taken by Sebi and exchanges whenever the market is volatile and it also serves as a caution to manipulators," the source said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jubilant Food
|1,303.40
|-6.67
|Reliance
|1,291.55
|0.05
|Yes Bank
|176.10
|-2.06
|Titan Company
|1,066.70
|3.99
|Axis Bank
|729.50
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,290.30
|-0.07
|Yes Bank
|175.80
|-2.28
|Dewan Housing
|121.90
|5.00
|Rel Capital
|152.15
|0.30
|Jubilant Food
|1,303.25
|-6.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|365.35
|5.06
|Titan Company
|1,066.70
|3.99
|UPL
|795.95
|3.25
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,821.45
|3.15
|Hero Motocorp
|2,854.55
|2.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,855.40
|2.66
|Bajaj Auto
|2,712.50
|2.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,536.25
|2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,096.00
|1.84
|M&M
|683.75
|1.40
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|216.40
|-2.57
|Tata Motors
|175.80
|-2.47
|Tata Steel
|464.70
|-2.38
|ONGC
|142.95
|-2.26
|Bharti Infratel
|288.90
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.55
|-2.63
|Coal India
|216.55
|-2.48
|ONGC
|142.75
|-2.46
|Tata Steel
|464.75
|-2.32
|Yes Bank
|175.80
|-2.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results