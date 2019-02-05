LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sebi Asks Exchanges to Step Up Intra-Day Surveillance; Stocks With Negative News Flow Under Scanner

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Asks Exchanges to Step Up Intra-Day Surveillance; Stocks With Negative News Flow Under Scanner
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked exchanges to step up their surveillance of intra-day trading in the wake of significant volatility in a few stocks, sources said.

The stocks under the scanner include those of a troubled airline, a media conglomerate facing liquidity crunch, a finance company under lens for alleged payment defaults, a pharma major being probed for insider trading and other violations as also a mining-to-infrastructure major.

Recently, these stocks have seen increased volatility amid adverse news flow regarding their promoters, top management and other issues.

The markets watchdog has advised the exchanges to be extra cautious to check any possible manipulation in stocks that are witnessing huge volatility, a source said, while asserting the advice is not aimed at ringing alarm bells.

The surveillance measures include identification of unusual concentration of positions intra-day, stepping up of the already existing order level surveillance in addition to trade-level surveillance, a source familiar with the regulatory move said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.

"It was found that there has been significant market volatility at scrip level in a few of the stocks. Therefore, it was decided to step up surveillance activities so that it there is a watch on possible manipulation of the prices of these scrips," the source said.

There are already robust surveillance systems in place and the new moves will be in addition to the existing surveillance, another source said.

There has been an overflow of news regarding various scrips which has contributed to the volatility. However, the regulator wants to ensure that these situations should not be misused to manipulate the market.

The source said the measures of Sebi and stock exchanges are aimed at efforts to thwart manipulative activities in the market.

"Such additional surveillance measures are taken by Sebi and exchanges whenever the market is volatile and it also serves as a caution to manipulators," the source said. ​

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,616.81 +34.07 ( +0.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,934.35 +22.10 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Food 1,303.40 -6.67
Reliance 1,291.55 0.05
Yes Bank 176.10 -2.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
Axis Bank 729.50 1.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.30 -0.07
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
Dewan Housing 121.90 5.00
Rel Capital 152.15 0.30
Jubilant Food 1,303.25 -6.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 365.35 5.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
UPL 795.95 3.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.45 3.15
Hero Motocorp 2,854.55 2.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,855.40 2.66
Bajaj Auto 2,712.50 2.51
IndusInd Bank 1,536.25 2.38
Maruti Suzuki 7,096.00 1.84
M&M 683.75 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 216.40 -2.57
Tata Motors 175.80 -2.47
Tata Steel 464.70 -2.38
ONGC 142.95 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 288.90 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.55 -2.63
Coal India 216.55 -2.48
ONGC 142.75 -2.46
Tata Steel 464.75 -2.32
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram