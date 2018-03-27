GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sebi Exempts Government From Open Offers for 3 Public Sector Banks Post Capital Infusion

Following capital infusion in Dena Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of India, the government's respective stakes would rise in them. Under Sebi norms, an entity whose shareholding in a listed company goes beyond a particular threshold has to make an open offer.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Exempts Government From Open Offers for 3 Public Sector Banks Post Capital Infusion
File photo of SEBI building.
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted the central government from making an open offer for the shareholders of three lenders -- Dena Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of India -- following capital infusion.

According to the regulator, there would be no change in control of the banks pursuant to the proposed acquisition of additional shares by the government.

Further, there will be no change in the number of equity shares held in the target company by the public shareholders, pursuant to the proposed transactions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in three similar-worded orders.

Sebi has given exemption from open offer requirements with respect to the lenders through three separate but similarly-worded orders.

Following capital infusion in these listed public sector banks, the government's respective stakes would rise in them. Under Sebi norms, an entity whose shareholding in a listed company goes beyond a particular threshold has to make an open offer.

As per the orders, the infusion of additional capital by the government is stated to enable the banks to meet regulatory capital norms. It would also provide them with additional leverage for raising further equity capital at a later date as and when the need arises, the regulator said.

Following the capital infusion, the government's stake would rise by 12.19 per cent in Dena Bank, 6.98 percent in IDBI Bank and 10.57 per cent in Bank of India.

The acquisition is on preferential allotment basis for the financial year 2017-18.

During January and March, the three lenders had filed separate applications on behalf of the Indian government seeking exemption from the applicability of Regulation 3(2) of the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

Regulation 3(2) requires an acquirer to making a public announcement of an open offer for acquiring shares in case the existing stake goes beyond a certain threshold.

Earlier, the government had proposed infusion to the tune of Rs 3,045 crore in Dena Bank, Rs 2,729 crore in IDBI Bank and Rs 9,232 crore in Bank of India.

Earlier this month, Sebi had exempted the central government from making an open offer for the shareholders of

six lenders -- Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India-- following capital infusion.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,174.39 +107.98 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,184.15 +53.50 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 476.85 +101.85 +27.16
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
ICICI Bank 283.90 +2.25 +0.80
Reliance 899.80 -1.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
V-Mart Retail 1,923.40 +31.70 +1.68
Bandhan Bank 477.20 +102.20 +27.25
East India Sec 930.25 -2.75 -0.29
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
M&M 744.75 -3.05 -0.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 174.85 +7.65 +4.58
HPCL 346.90 +13.60 +4.08
Hindalco 218.50 +7.95 +3.78
Indiabulls Hsg 1,245.75 +41.20 +3.42
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 253.85 +7.50 +3.04
IndusInd Bank 1,787.90 +27.50 +1.56
Tata Steel 590.05 +7.60 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,131.75 +12.95 +1.16
TCS 2,841.85 +28.80 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 336.55 -7.40 -2.15
Bharti Airtel 413.20 -8.30 -1.97
Bajaj Auto 2,798.30 -50.35 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 3,464.70 -17.00 -0.49
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 411.45 -10.20 -2.42
Bajaj Auto 2,803.20 -35.95 -1.27
HDFC 1,821.95 -10.65 -0.58
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
Hero Motocorp 3,465.85 -15.15 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You