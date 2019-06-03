Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sebi Fines 14 Individuals Rs 42 Lakh For Manipulative Trade

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted a probe from September to December, 2016 in the trading of KTL's shares.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Fines 14 Individuals Rs 42 Lakh For Manipulative Trade
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 42 lakh on 14 individuals for executing fraudulent trade in shares of Kushal Tradelink Ltd (KTL).

The 14 individuals were fined Rs 3 lakh each, totalling Rs 42 lakh, according to a Sebi order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted a probe from September to December, 2016 in the trading of KTL's shares.

During the probe, the regulator found that the individuals were connected to each other, traded among themselves and manipulated the share price of the KTL.

"It is established that noticees (14 individuals) had contributed to manipulation in the scrip price of KTL, besides trading among themselves and indulging in synchronized and reversal trades, which are manipulative/unfair/fraudulent in nature," Sebi said in an order dated May 31.

They violated PFUTP (Prohibition of fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi said, making them liable for monetary penalty.

In three separate orders, Sebi also imposed a total fine of Rs 15 lakh on three entities -- Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd, MMG Steels Pvt Ltd and Manoj Goel -- for indulging in manipulative trade in illiquid stock options segment of the BSE.

The entities by engaging in non-genuine transactions, created a misleading impression of trading while dealing in stock options contracts in a fraudulent manner, Sebi said in separate orders dated May 31.

By doing so, the entities violated PFUTP regulations, Sebi said.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs 5 lakh each was imposed on the three entities.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,267.62 +553.42 ( +1.39%)

NIFTY 50

12,088.55 +165.75 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,360.20 2.26
Just Dial 795.00 3.84
TCS 2,242.30 2.08
HDFC 2,230.45 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 7,022.90 2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 654.55 1.15
Bharat Fin 1,042.65 4.24
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
SpiceJet 152.05 4.18
Reliance 1,358.30 2.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,840.25 5.97
Bajaj Auto 3,034.60 3.72
Asian Paints 1,459.25 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,662.65 3.57
Indiabulls Hsg 810.85 3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,842.50 6.01
Bajaj Auto 3,039.90 3.92
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
Asian Paints 1,458.00 3.65
HUL 1,837.00 2.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 357.45 -0.98
Tech Mahindra 757.60 -0.36
ICICI Bank 422.90 -0.19
NTPC 133.10 -0.11
Bharti Infratel 268.75 -0.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 422.85 -0.13
NTPC 133.05 -0.11
ITC 278.55 -0.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram