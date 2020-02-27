Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sebi Imposes Rs 5 Crore Fine on Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems for Violating Regulations

In an order, Sebi said it is imposing a fine totalling Rs 5 crore on Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and its Executive Director Dhanesh Sheth.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters)
File photo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 5 crore on fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and another individual for violating various regulations, including listing norms. Choksi, the maternal uncle of diamantaire Nirav Modi, is the promoter and managing director of Gitanjali Gems.

Nirav Modi, who has allegedly defrauded state-run Punjab National Bank of over Rs 14,000 crore, is currently lodged in a British jail.

In an order, Sebi said it is imposing a fine totalling Rs 5 crore on Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and its Executive Director Dhanesh Sheth. "... the default is grave and the gravity of this matter cannot be ignored," Sebi said.

"I am of the considered opinion that the deliberate defiance of the mandatory obligations and hiding the crucial and material information from investors, regulators and stock exchange, as found in this case should be dealt with sternly and the penalty in such cases should serve as effective deterrence," Sebi Adjudicating Officer Santosh Shukla said in a 28-page order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 223.40 2.13
HDFC Bank 1,199.35 -0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
Bajaj Finance 4,763.00 -0.97
ICICI Lombard 1,251.30 1.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.40 3.68
Titan Company 1,279.05 1.87
Axis Bank 738.30 1.17
Asian Paints 1,844.35 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 93.30 -2.61
HCL Tech 570.85 -2.25
M&M 493.40 -2.01
SBI 321.95 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,115.60 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram