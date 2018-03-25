English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SEBI Looks to Boost Startup Funding, Plans to Ease Rules for Angel Funds
Markets regulator SEBI plans to halve the minimum corpus size required for an angel fund to register with it to Rs 5 crore.
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters building in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Looking to provide an impetus to the early-stage startup ecosystem, markets regulator SEBI plans to increase the maximum investment by angel funds in venture capital undertakings to Rs 10 crore from the current Rs 5 crore.
In this fast changing ecosystem, wherein angels are investing much higher amounts, such increase is needed to provide more opportunities to angel funds, regulatory officials said.
However, the minimum investment by an angel investor will continue to be Rs 25 lakh.
Further, SEBI plans to halve the minimum corpus size required for an angel fund to register with it to Rs 5 crore. The regulator is considering to raise the maximum period of accepting funds from an angel investor to five years from the present limit of three years, they added.
The move will provide angel funds more time to identify opportunities and invest in venture capital firms.
The issue will be discussed at the board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this week.
Angel funds, a sub-category of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), encourage entrepreneurship in the country by financing small startups at a stage where such firms find it difficult to obtain capital from traditional sources of finance such as banks and financial institutions.
In addition, angel funds offer mentoring to entrepreneurs as well as access to their own business networks.
Currently, 398 AIFs are registered with SEBI, of which 114 are registered under Category I, including eight angel funds.
In line with the Companies Act, the regulator is looking to amend SEBI (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) norms and Sebi (Banker to an Issue) regulations that will enable a registrar as well as banker to an issue to maintain records of books of accounts and documents for a minimum period of eight years after completion of the relevant transactions.
Besides, Sebi plans to provide an option to listed companies for distribution of cash benefits -- dividend of equity and preference shares as well as interest and maturity proceeds on debt instruments -- through the depositories in addition to the present system of distribution either directly by them or through the registrar to an issue and share transfer agents.
At present, there is a restriction on listed companies availing services of depositories for distribution of cash benefits.
Also Watch
In this fast changing ecosystem, wherein angels are investing much higher amounts, such increase is needed to provide more opportunities to angel funds, regulatory officials said.
However, the minimum investment by an angel investor will continue to be Rs 25 lakh.
Further, SEBI plans to halve the minimum corpus size required for an angel fund to register with it to Rs 5 crore. The regulator is considering to raise the maximum period of accepting funds from an angel investor to five years from the present limit of three years, they added.
The move will provide angel funds more time to identify opportunities and invest in venture capital firms.
The issue will be discussed at the board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this week.
Angel funds, a sub-category of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), encourage entrepreneurship in the country by financing small startups at a stage where such firms find it difficult to obtain capital from traditional sources of finance such as banks and financial institutions.
In addition, angel funds offer mentoring to entrepreneurs as well as access to their own business networks.
Currently, 398 AIFs are registered with SEBI, of which 114 are registered under Category I, including eight angel funds.
In line with the Companies Act, the regulator is looking to amend SEBI (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) norms and Sebi (Banker to an Issue) regulations that will enable a registrar as well as banker to an issue to maintain records of books of accounts and documents for a minimum period of eight years after completion of the relevant transactions.
Besides, Sebi plans to provide an option to listed companies for distribution of cash benefits -- dividend of equity and preference shares as well as interest and maturity proceeds on debt instruments -- through the depositories in addition to the present system of distribution either directly by them or through the registrar to an issue and share transfer agents.
At present, there is a restriction on listed companies availing services of depositories for distribution of cash benefits.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Reliance
|893.90
|-14.25
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.55
|-7.70
|-2.72
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|-14.40
|-2.48
|Infosys
|1,167.60
|+6.30
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,398.70
|-78.95
|-3.19
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
|HEG
|3,200.55
|+12.65
|+0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,414.65
|-40.20
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|957.40
|+26.85
|+2.89
|Bharti Infratel
|342.50
|+7.30
|+2.18
|Zee Entertain
|569.40
|+10.20
|+1.82
|Adani Ports
|362.40
|+4.15
|+1.16
|Power Grid Corp
|194.25
|+1.55
|+0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|361.70
|+3.55
|+0.99
|Infosys
|1,167.45
|+8.65
|+0.75
|M&M
|733.25
|+3.45
|+0.47
|Coal India
|269.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Asian Paints
|1,107.65
|+0.30
|+0.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|276.00
|-15.80
|-5.41
|Hindalco
|206.10
|-10.70
|-4.94
|Yes Bank
|286.65
|-11.60
|-3.89
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Lupin
|734.50
|-24.00
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|286.70
|-11.55
|-3.87
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|SBI
|234.60
|-7.00
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|275.80
|-7.75
|-2.73
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cheating is a Strong Word But Smith & Co Have Really Stepped Over the Line This Time
- Watch The REEL Movie Awards Only On CNN-News18 At 8:30 PM Tonight
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma