LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SEBI Plans to Strengthen Market Surveillance System, Data Warehouse Tool

These systems carry out data acquisition on a daily basis from multiple data sources for surveillance related activities.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Plans to Strengthen Market Surveillance System, Data Warehouse Tool
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Regulator SEBI is planning to beef up its market surveillance system as well as its tool for speedy analysis of trade data, which identifies possible violations such as insider trading, share price manipulation and front running.

In this regard, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications from the interested companies to provide IT services for the maintenance of its integrated market surveillance system (IMSS), data warehousing and business intelligence system (DWIBS).

The market watchdog undertakes its market surveillance functions through integrated market surveillance system, which was put in use from 2013, and collects data for suspicious market activities through multiple sources, including its network systems at exchanges and depositories.

The data warehousing and business intelligence system, which went live in 2011, is used for speedy analysis of trade data in a bid to identify networked clients who possibly indulge in securities law violations such as insider trading, front running and share price manipulation.

These systems carry out data acquisition on a daily basis from multiple data sources for surveillance related activities.

The scope of the work includes maintenance support for IT equipment as well as providing on-site service engineers for management of IMSS and DWBIS systems, the regulator noted.

SEBI will admit applications for this project till January 22.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, SEBI said the bidding company should be registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and should be operational in the field of information technology (IT) for at least five years.

The area of operations for the firm should include IT infrastructure management, development and maintenance of IT projects.

The net worth of the company should be Rs 40 crore or more for two out of the last three financial years or at least Rs 40 crore for three of the last five fiscals.

The interested firms should have a well-qualified workforce employed in the domains of network or security monitoring and IT network implementation, it added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram